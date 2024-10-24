Gauteng Legislature welcomes arrest of Orlando East rape & murder suspect

Community Safety Committee welcomes the arrest of Orlando East rape & murder suspect

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety welcomes the swift and decisive action by law enforcement authorities in apprehending a suspect linked to the rape and murder of a six year old girl in Orland East, Soweto on Monday, 21 October.

The arrest represents a crucial step towards justice for the victim, their family and the Orlando East community which was shaken by this horrific incident.

The Committee commends the tireless efforts of the Police working together with members of the community in apprehending the suspect who is believed to be an undocumented Mozambican national.

The committee emphasizes the importance and need for more efficient means of documenting all foreign nationals within South Africa’s borders and the enhancement of stricter border management and control. These measures will aid in the effective identification and apprehension of individuals involved in criminal activities, particularly those committed by foreign nationals.

The arrest of the suspect through collaborative efforts between the Police and members of the community as demonstrated in this case, is a powerful tool in fighting crime and ensuring that justice is served.

The response from community members in providing crucial information such as the identity of the suspect to the Police and the mass community search played a key role in the apprehension of the suspect.

Crimes of this nature are deeply traumatic and unacceptable. They highlight the urgent need for society to come together in the fight against gender-based violence and the protection of children.

No child should ever have to endure such brutality and the Committee will continue to support initiatives that strengthen the protection of children and women in our communities.

The Committee further extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the young girl during this incredibly painful time.

