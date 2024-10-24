Talentuch Forms Strategic Partnership with Employer of Record Providers to Revolutionize Global Workforce Management

About

With over 7 years of expertise in international IT recruitment, Talentuch is successfully closing a wide range of IT positions, specializing mostly in SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics roles. Today, our team of 15 dedicated professionals proudly serves 40+ clients. We offer flexible subscription and project-based models to cater to your unique recruitment needs. Our results speak for themselves, with an impressive 20+ accepted offers each month and a capacity to conduct over 300 technical interviews worldwide. We've honed our expertise, and each of our team members is specializing in technical recruitment and sourcing. Our primary focus is to build a powerful team for your organization, ensuring your company's success.

Talentuch Linkedin Page