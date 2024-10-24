Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams hands over machinery and equipment to entrepreneurs in Beaufort West, 24 Oct

Minister for Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will be handing over machinery and equipment to entrepreneurs in Beaufort West

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will be leading a delegation of senior officials from the Department of Small Business Development to the Beaufort West local municipality. Their mission is to handover machinery and equipment to business owners from the region. Informal and Micro enterprises will be the main beneficiaries of this visit.

This equipment come from the various programmes offered by the Department of Small Business Development and its agencies. It is from Asset Assist programme (AAP), Cooperatives Development Support programme (CDSP) and the Informal and Micro Enterprise Development (IMEDP).

The AAP is designed to provide MSMEs with essential business assets, financial guidance, and expert advisory services. This initiative is vital for ensuring that small businesses have the tools they need to succeed and contribute to economic growth.

The CDSP offers blended financing to eligible cooperatives, combining grants and loans to support activities such as the purchase of machinery, equipment, and infrastructure. This program is key to developing sustainable and competitive cooperative enterprises across South Africa.

Additionally, there will also be beneficiaries from the informal sector. These beneficiaries will receive their goods through the Informal & Micro Enterprise Development programme (IMEDP) which is a 100% grant.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 24 October 2024

Time: 11h00 - 14h00

Venue: Beaufort West Showground

Enquiries:

Noko Manyelo: Head of Communications (acting)

Mobile: 071 265 8611 / nmanyelo@dsbd.gov.za