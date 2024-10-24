Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga urges young South Africans to apply for NYDA Board

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga urges young South Africans to apply for the NYDA Board

The Ministry of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) encourages young South Africans to apply for positions on the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board, as applications are now open. The NYDA Board plays a crucial role in driving policies and initiatives that promote youth development and empowerment across the country.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has called on eligible youth leaders between the ages of 18 and 35 to apply, stressing the significance of youth representation in the NYDA’s efforts to uplift and create opportunities for young people. “We are looking for passionate and capable young leaders who are committed to advancing the development of South Africa's youth. This is an opportunity to shape policies and lead initiatives that will have a lasting impact on your generation and the generations to come,” said the Minister.

As outlined in the National Youth Development Agency Amendment Act (No. 11 of 2024), applicants must be South African citizens aged 18-35, with relevant knowledge, experience, or qualifications in youth or social development, finance, law, or other

fields necessary to advance the NYDA’s mandate. Candidates who meet these requirements are invited to complete an online application form here. The form can also be accessed via WhatsApp, and all applicants are required to upload certified copies

of their Identity Document and academic qualifications.

The Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring that the Board is inclusive, representing young people from all walks of life, including those in rural, farming, and mining communities. “We want a Board that understands the diverse challenges young people face, particularly in communities that have been historically underserved. I urge young leaders from every corner of the country to take this opportunity and apply,” Minister Chikunga added.

A list of shortlisted candidates will be published on the parliamentary website, allowing for public comment on their suitability. All shortlisted candidates will undergo preemployment screening by the State Security Agency and verification of their qualifications.

Applications will close at midnight on 18 November 2024.

Minister Chikunga concluded: “The future of South Africa depends on the active participation of its youth. I encourage every young person who is passionate about contributing to the future of our country to apply for this important position.”

Media Enquiries:

Ms Nompendulo Mkhatshwa - Spokesperson in the Ministry

Tel: 083 406 6496

Mr Cassius Selala - Director Communications

Tel: 060 534 0672 / Email: cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za