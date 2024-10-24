Minister Enoch Godongwana presents 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, 30 Oct

National Treasury’s global investor call and non-deal domestic and international roadshow post 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)

The National Treasury hereby advises that on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, the South African Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will present the 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (“2024 MTBPS”) to Parliament.

The Republic of South Africa, rated Ba2/BB-/BB- (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch) has mandated Absa and J.P. Morgan, to arrange a Global Investor Call (“GIC”) and a non-deal domestic roadshow to engage investors post tabling the MTBPS.

The GIC is scheduled for Wednesday, 30 October 2024 at 16:00 SAST / 14:00 GMT / 10:00 EST followed by a series of in-person fixed income investor update meetings in Cape Town on Thursday, 31 October 2024, and Friday, 1 November 2024, and in Johannesburg on Monday, 4 November 2024. Absa will be arranging logistics. The GIC and investor meetings will be led by the Director General of the National Treasury of South Africa, Dr Duncan Pieterse, and will be supported by senior officials.

The in-person international investor meetings will commence in New York on Monday, 18 November 2024, and in Boston on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, followed by investor meetings in London on Thursday, 21 November 2024, and Friday, 22 November 2024. J.P. Morgan will be arranging logistics. This is part of the National Treasury’s regular post-Budget and MTBPS investor engagements.

Link to pre-register for GIC (recommended): https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=b14749a4&confId=71747

Link for the audio replay (only available following the GIC): https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=b14749a4&confId=71747

Following the tabling of the 2024 MTBPS, a presentation will be available on the National Treasury’s website:

http://investor.treasury.gov.za/RoadshowPresentations/Forms/AllItems.aspx

There will be an open question and answer session during the GIC, and the Republic of South Africa also welcomes the pre-submission of questions through the respective Absa or J.P. Morgan representatives.

For further enquiries, kindly contact:

Absa Bank:

• Name: Lusanda Ndesi

• Email address: Lusanda.Ndesi@absa.africa

• Contact details: +27 72 499 8117

J.P. Morgan:

• Name: Shuja Khan

• Email Address: shuja.khan@jpmorgan.com

• Contact details: +442034934552

