NUJ strongly condemns IDF accusations against Al Jazeera journalists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has accused six Palestinian Al Jazeera journalists of being operatives in terror groups including Hamas.

Commenting, Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“These allegations, levied without foundation, directly threaten the safety of Palestinian journalists and persist in a pattern of attempts to criminalise reporting. At the same time as attacking Palestinian journalists, Israel continues to ignore repeated calls by the international community of journalists to allow foreign media into Gaza.

“At least 130 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the outbreak of war - the continued bravery of media workers in Gaza must be commended. They certainly should not be placed at further risk through accusations of terrorism and unfounded slurs.”