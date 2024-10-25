Yoyovac Launched on Kickstarter to Make Travel Lighter and Smarter with its Instant Compression Technology

HONG KONG, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoyovac, the first suitcase companion with features like “triple your space” and “global tracking,” has been launched on Kickstarter . Yoyovac aims to remove the need for checked bags, helping travelers pack smarter with advanced features like top-open design, up to 90% instant compression, Apple Find My tracking, and a robust waterproof construction.Checked baggage frequently becomes a headache for vacationers and frequent travelers—expensive fees, heavy bags, and wasted time at baggage claim. Yoyovac aims to tackle these problems with its state-of-the-art compression technology, which eliminates the need for checked baggage by reducing suitcase volume by up to 90% in just one minute with a single button press. By eliminating additional baggage costs, travelers can pack more efficiently, travel lighter, and save money.Speaking to the media, Jean Li from Yoyovac said, “No matter the weather, possessions are kept safe because of its waterproof, airtight zippers, which use the same technology as professional diving suits. By maximizing packing efficiency, Yoyovac helps travelers free up more of their space and budget.”Key Features of Yoyovac:1. Instant Compression: Yoyovac compresses luggage to 10% of its original size in just 60 seconds, ensuring more packing without the bulk.2. Apple Find My Tracking: Always maintain sight of luggage again. With Apple Find My integration, Yoyovac ensures that bags are always within reach, providing peace of mind no matter where the journey leads.3. Crease-free and Anti-bacterial Design: Yoyovac optimizes space and keeps clothes fresh, wrinkle-free, and safe from bacteria during travel.4. Top-Open Design for Easy Packing: Say goodbye to the puzzle of packing! Yoyovac’s top-open design makes packing and unpacking easy, saving time and frustration.5. Ultra-Durable & Waterproof: Featuring a double-layer, tear-resistant construction with airtight zippers used in professional diving suits, Yoyovac is built to last. Whether trekking through a rainy city or braving the elements, belongings will remain safe and dry.Yoyovac also announced big bonuses. Backers can enjoy an exclusive buy one get one free deal, where they can buy any set of four Yoyovac items and get up to 3 more for free.Since Yoyovac comes with every feature required to make a compression travel bag work, including built-in Apple Find My Serice, getting just 1 Yoyovac bag would eliminate the need to purchase five items, including AirTags, Vacuum Pump, Mini portable electronic scale, AirTag keyring and the compression travel bag itself. For the first 200 units, Yoyovac is available at a 40% discount.To support Yoyovac on Kickstarter, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/yoyovac/say-goodbye-to-checked-bags-pack-smarter-with-yoyovac-now?ref=5u2wm6 Learn more at: https://www.yoyovac.com For the latest updates, join Yoyovac’s Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/470527832217306

