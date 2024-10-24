Deputy Minister Peace Mabe launches construction project of Multipurpose Sport facility, Ulundi

Deputy Minister Mabe launched a multipurpose sport facility construction project at King Senzangakhona Secondary School in Ulundi

Today, Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe visited the King Senzangakhona Secondary School to launch the construction project of the Multipurpose Sport facility, Ulundi in the KwaZulu Natal Province.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Mabe, in collaboration with Ms Anita Mathews of the Sports Trust, announced a ground-breaking initiative of constructing a Multi-purpose Sports Court for the school. The new facility will feature netball, soccer, volleyball, basketball and tennis. The new multi-purpose facility will provide much needed recreational opportunities for learners. This project symbolizes the Department’s commitment to nurturing the physical, mental and social well-being of learners. Also during the occasion, the Deputy Minister committed to opening more multipurpose sports facilities in rural, township communities and schools to boost grassroots sports development and talent identification at an early age.

Prior to the visit to Senzangakhona Secondary School, the Deputy Minister Peace Mabe visited the Royal Homestead of Inkosi Ntombela as part of stakeholder engagement with Institutions of Traditional leadership responsible for the preservation of Heritage and Culture. Dingaan’s Place, which is a significant historical site in the history of the Zulu nation, was also visited by the Deputy Minister on the day.

