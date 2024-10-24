Sport, Arts and Culture Ministry invites public to interview of nominated candidate for Council of the National Film and Video Foundation

In accordance with Section 6 (2) (c) of the National Film and Video Foundation Act, the public is invited to attend the interview of a nominated candidate for the NFVF Council. This process is key to the appointment of members who will help shape the future of the South African film and video industry.

Details of the interview are as follows:

Date: 24 October 2024

Time: 08h00 – 19h00

Platform: Microsoft Teams Webinar

To ensure broad public participation, members of the public are requested to register in advance to participate in the virtual interview session via Microsoft Teams Webinar. Please use the following link to register:

Time: 08h00 – 13h00

Register here

Time: 13h30 – 19h00

Register here

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with webinar access details.

We encourage all interested individuals and stakeholders to join this important event and contribute to the transparent selection process of NFVF Council members.