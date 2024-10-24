Deputy President Paul Mashatile convenes second meeting of the GNU Clearing House Mechanism, 24 Oct

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, Thursday, 24 October 2024, convene the second meeting of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Clearing House Mechanism, a platform established by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the purposes of resolving policy disagreements and any disputes within the 10-member GNU.

All 10 political parties that are signatories to the GNU, namely; African National Congress; Democratic Alliance; Patriotic Alliance; Inkatha Freedom Party; Good Party; Pan Africanist Congress of Azania; Freedom Front Plus; United Democratic Movement; Al Jama-ah, and Rise Mzansi have been invited.

Issues to be discussed at the second meeting include Terms of Reference of the Clearing House Mechanism, update on the preparations for the G20 Summit, aspects of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (BELA Act), update on the Preparations for the National Dialogue, as well as a discussion on challenges at Provincial and Local Government level in relation to coalition governments.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 October 2024

Time: 09h00 - 13h00

Venue: Room 26, Tuynhuys, Parliament, Cape Town

