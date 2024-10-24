Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo assesses conditions of water in North West, 24 Oct

23 October 2024

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Mr Sello Seitlholo will on Thursday, 24 October 2024 meet different stakeholders and the Executive Mayors of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, Francis Baard and Pixley ka Seme District Municipalities to assess their progress in implementing recommendations made by the Department to comply with the required standards of effluent before it is being discharged into the water courses.

The Deputy Minister will also assess the conditions the water treatment works and waste water treatment plants in Bloemhof and Christiana, under Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.

The Department of Water and Sanitation recently issued a warning about the presence of cholera bacteria in raw water along Harts and Vaal rivers following a routine raw water sampling at five (5) monitoring sites namely Wentzel dam, Schweizer Reneke, Christiana, Barkley West Caravan Park, and Douglas Weir. The presence of environmental non-toxic Cholera (Vibrio Cholerae) has also been confirmed at Wentzel Dam in Hartsriver near Schweizer Reneke and Pampierstad.

The Department has identified possible pollution sources to be from the discharge of wastewater treatment works effluent into the rivers.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo will also release a latest report following the tests that were conducted at the water courses.

Members of the media are invited to events as follows:

SESSION 1: Meeting with multi-stakeholders

Date : 24 October 2024

Venue : Lekwa-Teemane Council Chambers (Bloemhof)

Time : 09:00

SESSION 2: Site Inspection Visits Site 1

Venue : Bloemhof Dam

Time : 11:20

Site 2

Venue : Christiana Waste Water Treatment Works

Time : 13:20

Site 3

Venue : Bloemhof Water Treatment Works

Time : 14:00

For media confirmations, please contact Katlego Bolokang on 082 610 5311 or Bolokangk@dws.gov.za or Sanku Tsunke on 066 299 2915/ tsunkes@dws.gov.za.

Media enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za