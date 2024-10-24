GO Outdoors Exclusively Stocks Up With Flogas

Flogas Gas Bottle Range

UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdoor retailer GO Outdoors has partnered with leading energy supplier Flogas to exclusively offer its range of gas bottles across all of its stores nationwide – a move that aims to enhance convenience and quality for its customers.Outdoor enthusiasts can now choose from a wide variety of Flogas propane and butane gas bottles. This includes its popular lightweight Gaslight range, perfect for patio heating and outdoor cooking; Leisure gas cylinders, ideal for caravans, BBQs and pizza ovens; Propane bottles suited for caravans and river boating; and Butane cylinders, commonly used for indoor portable heaters.Renowned for their safety, power and efficiency, Flogas bottles are now available in a wide range of sizes in all GO Outdoors stores across the UK: “Whatever the activity or occasion, we make sure people can conveniently buy all the equipment they need in one place, and this includes having a full range of gas options available,” says Paul Phipps, Associate Director at GO Outdoors.“Thanks to our new partnership with Flogas, we can ensure customers always have the quality gas supply they need, whether they’re camping and caravanning, river boating, outdoor cooking or powering their indoor heaters.“As well as having a fantastic choice of gas options for our customers, Flogas always make sure we’re fully stocked up with a dependable supply. This means people can always rely on us for gas, even during peak summer months.”Matt Lightburn General Manager of Cylinders at Flogas, adds “GO Outdoors is an absolute nation favourite for quality outdoor equipment, and we’re thrilled to be picked as their exclusive gas supplier, fuelling their customers’ outdoor adventures.“We have the right variety of gas to suit their customers’ needs, the quality and safety assurance they can rely on, and the leading distribution network to make sure all of their stores nationwide are always stocked up – all backed up by excellent customer service.”Shoppers purchasing Flogas bottles at GO Outdoors will receive essential safety information and instructions, along with the assurance that all bottles have passed stringent safety testing for ultimate customer safety. Visit your nearest GO Outdoors store for more information on the Flogas range.

