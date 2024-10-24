Miracles for Kids ‘2024 Night of Miracles’ Gala Raises Over $3.25M Celebrating Two Decades of Stabilizing Lives

Miracles For Kids 2024 Gala Red Carpet: 13-Time GRAMMY Winner Babyface, Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids Autumn Strier, Miracle Maker Honoree Anthony Geisler (Tony Lattimore Photography) Babyface Performs at the Miracles for Kids ‘2024 Night of Miracles’ Gala (Tony Lattimore Photography) 2024 Night of Miracles Gala hosted by Manny "Streetz" Guevera (Tony Lattimore Photography) Miracles for Kids’ 20th Anniversary ‘2024 Night of Miracles’ Gala was held at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California (Tony Lattimore Photography) Curtis Green, Co-Founder of Miracles for Kids and Board member, was named the 2024 Champion of Children Honoree. Anthony Geisler and The Geisler Family were presented with the prestigious 2024 Miracle Maker Award

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracles for Kids hosted its highly anticipated ‘2024 Night of Miracles’ Gala and raised over $3.25 million to support families with critically-ill children and help them battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger and depression so they can fight for their child’s life. The event was held at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California, celebrating two decades of making miracles happen for critically-ill children and their families. The sold-out event, attended by over 400 guests, was headlined by legendary music producer and performer Babyface , who delivered an unforgettable custom 60-minute set of his #1 hits.Babyface, one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history, dazzled the audience with a 45-minute set of iconic hits, including Boyz II Men's "End of the Road" and “I’ll Make Love to You,” his own smash singles “Two Occasions,” “When Can I See You,” and “Whip Appeal,” along with selections from his work with legendary artists such as Madonna’s “Take a Bow,” Eric Clapton’s “Change the World” and “Wonderful Tonight,” Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk,” Bobby Brown’s “Every Little Step,” and James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain.” The crowd was taken on a musical journey spanning decades of his unparalleled career. Babyface, the only producer to win the 'Producer of the Year' Grammy category four times (three consecutively), has left an indelible mark on the music industry."We are truly humbled to receive such generous support by our community of donors at this year’s gala, ensuring that miracles can continue to create stability for critically-ill children and families in great need. Having Babyface return to our stage nine years later, this time to join us as we celebrate our 20 years of miracles, was an epic way to end the evening," said Autumn Strier, co-founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids. “I wanted to do something truly special for our donors to mark this milestone, and Babyface delivered. The ballroom was electric as everyone danced, swayed and sang along to his legendary hit list. It was a night to remember and we are grateful to every person whose involvement made the 2024 Night of Miracles successful."The evening, emceed by actor and radio personality Manny Guevera, known as ‘Manny Streetz,’ featured a thrilling live and silent auction. The live auction section of the night included the organization's much-anticipated annual “puppy love” item - this year, a sweet 11-week-old female Golden Australian Labradoodle, as well as a 5-Night VIP Gunther Werks Monterey Car Week Experience for four, a 3-Day 2025 LA Golf Masters Experience for two, and a 5-Night Luxury Getaway to an Auberge 4-bedroom Oceanfront Villa in Punta Mita, MX. Guests also had the chance to bid on an exclusive 3-Day Napa Valley Wine Tour Experience for 8 with private air and luxury accommodations, among many other extraordinary experiences, raising an impressive $278,000 for the charity. The silent auction, which opened for bidding five days before the gala, raised $124,000 with over 170 rare and unique items across categories such as dining, getaways, fine wines, spirits, sports, entertainment, beauty, and novelty. The pinnacle of the giving came from one very generous donor who made a million dollar match to the ‘Fund-A- Need’ part of the program which raised a total of $2,144,000!This year's 2024 Night of Miracles was made possible by Presenting Sponsor Xponential , Wine Sponsor As One Cru, Spirits Sponsor Javier’s Tequila, and Opportunity Item Sponsor Happy Jewelers, whose donation of a 20-carat classic Diamond Set in honor of 20 years of miracles, raised $18,300 in ticket sales throughout the night. Over 44 corporate sponsors and underwriters contributed to making this year’s Gala a massive success.The evening honored several key contributors to the Miracles for Kids mission. Anthony Geisler and The Geisler Family were presented with the prestigious 2024 Miracle Maker Award for their outstanding service and longtime support. "Miracles for Kids has been close to my heart for many years now, and it’s an honor to support an organization that does so much for families in their greatest time of need," said Geisler.Curtis Green, Co-Founder of Miracles for Kids and Board member, was named the 2024 Champion of Children Honoree. Green’s compassion for families struggling with the emotional, physical, and financial effects of having a child with a life-threatening illness, inspired him to lay the foundation for Miracles for Kids. "What started as a small effort to help a few families has turned into something bigger than we could have imagined. I’m humbled to continue this work for the children and families who need us most," Green shared.In an emotional moment, the Hamlin family, whose son Joshua has been battling leukemia for seven years, was honored with a video tribute and standing ovation by everyone in the room. Their journey of resilience and hope moved the audience, highlighting the real-life impact Miracles for Kids has on families in crisis.As the evening came to a close, Strier expressed heartfelt thanks to all those who supported the gala and Miracles for Kids’ mission over the past two decades, including the volunteers who donated hundreds of hours to make the evening a success. "It has been our honor to serve the community for the last 20 years, and we are as dedicated as ever to continue our work in service of those who need us most."For more information about Miracles for Kids and how to support, volunteer or donate visit www.miraclesforkids.org # # #About Miracles for KidsMiracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launched in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2023, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families of kids in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

