Miracles for Kids’ 2025 Night of Miracles Gala Raises Nearly $3.5 Million for Families with Critically Ill Children

(Left to Right) Anthony Geisler, Founder of Presenting Sponsor Sequel Brands, Singer/Songwriter Jordin Sparks, Miracles for Kids Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier, and Board Member David Heil David Smith, President of Smith & Severson Builders, honored with the 2025 Miracle Maker Award for his extraordinary commitment to Miracles for Kids Longtime supporters Anthony and Lindsay Geisler with the courageous 2025 Miracles Family, the Benitez Family Happy Jewelers’ $40,000 Diamond Halo Tennis Necklace went to Opportunity Drawing winner Kenny Jordan Mike Meyer & wife Elaine celebrate winning the beloved annual “Puppy Love” auction item, taking home an adorable 8-week-old German Shepherd puppy

Jordin Sparks Lit Up the Ballroom with Powerful Vocals at Sold-Out ‘Miracles in Monaco’ Gala Presented by Sequel Brands

This year’s gala was truly impactful. Thanks to our incredible community of supporters, families in crisis can focus on what matters most: their child’s health.” — Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracles for Kids hosted its most successful gala to date, the 2025 Night of Miracles Gala: Miracles in Monaco, presented by Sequel Brands , raised nearly $3.5 million to benefit families caring for children with life-threatening illnesses throughout California and beyond. The sold-out event held Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort, drew over 400 guests for a glamorous evening of giving, community, and unforgettable performances.The evening began on the Waldorf’s ocean facing lawn at sunset, where guests sipped cocktails, purchased opportunity tickets to win a 32 carat diamond necklace, perused over 135 silent auction items, and posed for photos beside a $4.25 million 2023 Quartz White Chiron Pur Sport Bugatti (1/60 in the world) and a $490,000 2026 Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan - two jaw-dropping showpieces that brought the “Miracles in Monaco” theme to life. Surrounded by glittering lights, a live 4-piece string quartet and larger-than-life Monaco-themed decor, including towering stacked dice plus a replica F1 racing banner, attendees were instantly transported to the elegance and excitement of the French Riviera before heading into the ballroom for an unforgettable night of music and giving.Headlining the gala was multiplatinum-selling, 2x Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks , who opened the night with a moving performance of “Constant,” joined on stage by soloists, instrumentalists and choir members from the Orange County School of the Arts professional performance group Montage. For the students, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to perform with the award-winning singer, actress and Broadway star! Later, Sparks returned with a DJ and dancers to close the evening with a high-energy 30-minute set that had the entire ballroom up and dancing - an electrifying finale that embodied the spirit of hope and joy Miracles for Kids creates for the families it serves."This year’s gala was truly impactful," said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. "Thanks to our incredible community of supporters, families in crisis can focus on what matters most: their child’s health."The Monaco-inspired evening was emceed by actor and iHeartRadio personality Manny “Streetz” Guevara and was fully underwritten thanks to a powerhouse group of sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor Sequel Brands, and Lead Sponsors Happy Jewelers, As One Cru, and Weber Ranch Vodka, along with over 35 additional sponsors and underwriters, whose generosity made the night possible.The evening also honored many who help make miracles happen. David Smith, President of Smith & Severson Builders, received the prestigious 2025 Miracle Maker Award for his extraordinary commitment and long-standing support of Miracles for Kids. A staunch volunteer, donor, partner, sponsor, and advocate for more than a decade, Smith is a humble leader with a generous heart - always answering the call for help with a smile on his face. He took the stage along with his wife and son to share his personal story of philanthropy, the myriad of ways his family and his company support the organization’s events and programs. Smith ended with a moving message sharing the importance of doing what you can, because you can, to impact those in need.The Chan family was recognized with the 2025 Champion of Children Award, celebrating a family whose deep compassion and service embody the heart of the Miracles for Kids mission. For Derrick and Sherri Chan, giving back is a way of life and it’s a value they’ve instilled in their three children that always volunteer with them. From helping to decorate Miracle Manor during the holidays year after year, to volunteering at Surf & Paddle summer camps for miracle families, and bringing the positive energy to movie nights, birthday bashes, golf tournaments, and even the gala itself, the Chan Family’s collective spirit of service has made a lasting impact on countless lives.The gala also featured the 2025 Miracles Family, the Benitez Family, whose story of strength and perseverance touched every heart in the room. Four-year-old Lexie Benitez was diagnosed with leukemia last year, turning her family’s world upside down as they faced overwhelming uncertainty and financial strain. Miracles for Kids stepped in to help ease their burdens, providing stability, support, and a safe haven at Miracle Manor when they were at risk of losing their home. Their journey is a testament to the power of compassion and the vital lifeline Miracles for Kids offers families in crisis.Guests bid throughout the live and silent auctions, which together helped raise record-breaking funds. The silent auction alone generated nearly $147,000, featuring luxury items and experiences across travel, dining, sports, and fine jewelry. Among the evening’s standout moments was Happy Jewelers’ donation as the Featured Opportunity Drawing Item - a $40,000 Diamond Halo Tennis Necklace that went to Mr. Kenny Jordan and helped raise over $42,000 for the organization. In the live auction, 9 exclusive experience items captured guests’ hearts, including the annual “Puppy Love” item, which sent home an 8-week pure bred German Shepherd puppy to his new family, as well as a getaway to France that includes the 2026 French Open and a rare personal visit to the Bugatti Chateau and Atelier in Molsheim, France - as well as a weeklong stay in an oceanfront estate in Punta Mita, MX…both going for $65,000 each. The VIP Ocean 48 Private Dining Experience for 10 with private transportation by Rolls Royce topped the local experiences at $38,000, and the money-can’t-buy opportunity to attend the Avengers: Doomsday Hollywood Red Carpet Premiere raised an additional whopping $16,000 thanks to longtime supporter and Marvel Studios Co-President Louis d’Esposito. The ballroom erupted in applause as donors continued to raise their paddles during the Fund-a-Need portion of the evening, raising nearly $1.18 million in support of Miracles for Kids’ essential programs, which was then matched in the room, resulting in nearly $2.2 million raised to provide rent, food, and crisis aid for families in need."Supporting Miracles for Kids has been my privilege for nearly a decade," said Anthony Geisler, Founder of Presenting Sponsor Sequel Brands. "Seeing the impact of this organization firsthand has been inspiring. My family’s commitment to matching the amount raised in the room Saturday night is our way of helping ensure every family facing a child’s critical illness receives the support they desperately need."Thanks to the generosity of guests, sponsors, and volunteers, the 2025 Night of Miracles Gala raised a remarkable amount, ensuring that Miracles for Kids can continue its life-changing mission to support families battling bankruptcy, hunger, homelessness and depression in the face of a child’s critical illness. Save the date for next year’s ‘Night of Miracles’ gala at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on October 17, 2026 for another inspiring evening of giving!# # #ABOUT MIRACLES FOR KIDS: Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 21 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2024, 84.2 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Dallas and Phoenix Children’s Hospitals. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.