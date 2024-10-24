PHILIPPINES, October 24 - Press Release

October 23, 2024 TOL explains purpose of Senate inquiries to barangay leaders; says no to 'toxic' politics Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Wednesday took the opportunity to explain to the country's barangay leaders the main purpose of Senate inquiries, while also calling for unity and an end to 'toxic' politics to allow the nation to move forward. In his speech before the national convention of the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) held in Pasay City, Tolentino said that the nature and objective of Senate inquiries need to be constantly clarified, since these proceedings are widely followed by Filipinos here and abroad, and have become a popular source for memes and vloggers' commentaries on social media. "The Senate is not a court of justice. The inquiries it conducts is for the purpose of gathering information to craft new legislation or improve existing laws. We are not there to determine the guilt or innocence of anyone invited to our chamber, including those accused of violating the law," he explained. "There is only one instance under the Constitution where the Senate acts like a court of justice. And that is when we convene as an impeachment court to hear verified complaints transmitted by the House accusing the President, Vice President, or other impeachable officers of culpable violation of the Constitution," he continued. "Legislative inquiries should not descend into mudslinging sessions. For me, as a lawyer, I would like to see Senate proceedings where respect and dignity are accorded to the resource persons, whether they are the accuser or the accused," stressed Tolentino. "And I hope we can learn some lessons here as public servants. We should put an end to toxic politics and instead unite to face our country's pressing problems together. As we are gathered here, many areas are being swept by floods and battered by Tropical Cyclone Kristine," the senator further told the barangay leaders. Also in his speech, Tolentino reported his efforts as the sponsor of the 2025 budget of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to increase the agency's funding to help barangays become more effective in ensuring peace and order, progress, and disaster preparedness. "The country is besieged by a variety of problems. But many of these can be solved if we have empowered barangays," he concluded. TOL, ipinaliwanag ang layunin ng Senate inquiries sa mga punong barangay; nanawagan ding iwaksi ang nakakalasong politika para makasulong ang bansa Ginamit ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang kanyang talumpati sa asembliya ng Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) bilang pagkakataon para linawin ang tunay na layunin ng mga imbestigasyong isinasagawa ng Senado. Nanawagan din si Tolentino sa pamunuan ng mga barangay sa bansa para iwaksi ang nakalalasong politika, at magkaisa na lamang para tulungang makasulong ang Pilipinas. Ayon kay TOL, mahalaga ang tuluy-tuloy na paglilinaw sa tunay na layunin ng mga imbestigasyon ng Senado, lalo na't sinusubaybayan ito ng milyun-milyong Pilipino sa buong kapuluan, at maging sa ibang bansa. Popular din itong hanguan ng memes at mga komentaryo ng vloggers sa social media. "Hindi husgado ang Senado. Layunin ng mga imbestigasyon nito na kumalap ng impormasyon para lumikha ng mga bagong batas, o para pagbutihin yung mga umiiral na. Hindi kami hinalal para husgahan kung guilty o inosente ang resource persons na aming iniimbitahan sa aming mga pagdinig, maging sila man ang akusado, o inaakusahan ng paglabag sa batas," pagdidiin ni Tolentino sa kanyang talumpati sa LNB National Convention na ginanap sa Pasay City. Sang-ayon sa Saligang Batas, nagmimistulan lang na husgado ang Senado kapag ito'y umaakto bilang isang impeachment court, ani Tolentino. "Ito'y para dinggin ang verified complaint mula sa Kamara na nag-aakusa sa Pangulo, Pangalawang Pangulo, o sino pa mang impeachable officers, ng paglabag sa Konstitusyon." "Hindi dapat tumungo ang legislative inquiries sa batuhan ng putik. Bilang abogado, ang nais kong makita ay mga pagdinig sa Senado na gumagalang sa karapatan at dignidad ng aming resource persons," diin pa nya. "At sana'y may matutunan tayo rito bilang mga lingkod bayan. Wakasan na sana natin ang nakalalasong pulitika, at magkaisa na lamang para harapin ang ating mga problema bilang isang bansa. Kasi habang naririto tayo, marami sa ating mga kababayan ang sinasalanta ng baha dulot ni Tropical Cyclone Kristine," paalala pa ni TOL sa mga punong barangay. Bilang pagtatapos, ibinahagi ni Tolentino ang kanyang mga inisyatiba bilang sponsor ng 2025 budget ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). Ikinwento ni TOL ang mga pagbabagong kanyang isinusulong para tulungan ang mga barangay na mapanatili ang kapayapaan at kaayusan, kaunlaran, gayundin ang tamang paghahanda sa mga kalamidad. "Sama't sari ang problema ng Pilipinas, pero marami sa mga ito ang kayang maresolba kung may epektibong pamamahala sa lebel ng barangay," konklusyon ni Tolentino.

