October 24, 2024 Gatchalian to DOE: Focus on generation projects in implementing EVOSS for stable supply, lower costs Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy (DOE) to zero in on developing energy-generation projects in implementing the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system to help ensure steady supply and reduce electricity costs. "Let us focus first on generation projects because sufficient electricity supply is important. We need to perfect that first before expanding into the other sectors. The aspiration is that the system should process applications. But admittedly, it is complicated as you expand," Gatchalian told energy officials at a recent Senate hearing on the proposed 2025 budget of the department and its attached agencies. The vice-chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, Gatchalian noted that a total of 263 million has already been allocated for EVOSS since 2019 with an additional P36 million requested budget for 2025. "We have allocated a sizable amount already for EVOSS over the years and we need to see its full potential being realized with that amount, so that it will not be a bottomless pit, so to speak," the senator said. Once fully implemented, the EVOSS system reduces processing time by around 269 days, bringing average processing time to only 85 days depending on the location and type of generation facility. Agencies that are yet to incorporate their processes into the system include the Department of Agrarian Reform, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, and the National Water Regulatory Board. Signed into law in March 2019, Republic Act 11234, which created the EVOSS system, aims to streamline the permitting process for developing energy projects in the country. The EVOSS system applies to all new power generation, transmission, or distribution projects in the country and should integrate permits required by various line agencies and local government units. By optimizing the energy sector's processes, EVOSS can speed up project approvals, increase competition, improve transparency, and ultimately enhance efficiency. According to Gatchalian, the President's recent directive for DOE to expedite the integration of all applications and permitting processes for energy projects through EVOSS should compel agencies under the executive department to do their part in the integration process. "That sends a signal to other departments to take energy projects seriously and join the system, as that is the design of EVOSS," he added. Gatchalian: DOE dapat tumutok sa generation projects sa pagpapatupad ng EVOSS para sa sapat na suplay, mas mababang presyo Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Energy (DOE) na tumutok sa pagbuo ng mga energy generation projects sa pagpapatupad ng sistema ng Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) upang makatulong na matiyak ang tuluy-tuloy na suplay at mapababa ang singil sa kuryente. "Mag-focus muna tayo sa mga generation projects dahil mahalaga ang sapat na suplay ng kuryente bago natin palawakin sa ibang sektor ang pagpapatupad ng EVOSS. Ang adhikain natin dito ay maproseso agad ang mga aplikasyon para sa anumang proyektong may kinalaman sa enerhiya," sabi ni Gatchalian sa mga energy officials sa nakaraang pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang 2025 budget ng departamento at mga kaugnay na ahensya. Sinabi ni Gatchalian, vice-chair ng Senate Committee on Energy, na may kabuuang 263 milyong pisong inilaan para sa EVOSS mula noong 2019, na may karagdagang P36 milyon na pondong hiniling para sa 2025. "Naglaan na tayo ng malaking halaga para sa EVOSS sa mga nakaraang taon at kailangan nating makita ang buong potensyal nito na maisasakatuparan sa halagang iyon," sabi ng senador. Kapag ganap nang ipinatupad, tatanggalin ng EVOSS system ang 'red tape' sa pagpoproseso ng mga aplikasyon ng mga energy projects o humigit-kumulang 269 araw, at gawin na lang itong humigit kumulang 85 araw lamang, depende sa lokasyon at uri ng generation facility. Sa ngayon ay may mga ahensya pa ng gobyerno na hindi nai-incorporate ang sistema sa EVOSS, tulad ng Department of Agrarian Reform, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, at National Water Regulatory Board. Nilagdaan bilang batas noong Marso 2019, ang Republic Act 11234, na lumikha ng EVOSS system, ay naglalayong i-streamline ang proseso ng pagpapahintulot para sa pagbuo ng mga proyekto ng enerhiya sa bansa. Sakop ng EVOSS system ang lahat ng bagong power generation, transmission, o distribution projects sa bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng EVOSS, ani Gatchalian, mapapabilis na ang pag-apruba ng mga proyekto, makakahikayat ng kumpetisyon sa merkado, magkakaroon ng transparency, at sa kabuuan ay mapapahusay ang buong proseso. Matatandaang nagbigay na ng direktiba ang Pangulong Marcos sa DOE na paspasan ang integration ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno sa sistema ng EVOSS.

