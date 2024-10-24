PHILIPPINES, October 24 - Press Release

October 24, 2024 LTO heeds Tulfo's call to suspend implementation of AO on vehicle ownership transfer Committee on Public Services Chairperson Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo is glad that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) heeded his recommendation to suspend implementation of their new guidelines on vehicle ownership transfer or Administrative Order AO-VDM-2024-046. It can be recalled that during the hearing of Public Services Committee on Oct. 23, Tulfo questioned the lack of proper information dissemination about the new AO and the exorbitant fee imposed to sellers and buyers who failed to report sales and transfer vehicle registrations within days of the transaction. Considering the lapses in the AO, Tulfo urged LTO to stop implementation of the new administrative and issue a new one with well-defined system, as well as proper information dissemination with national circulation including newspaper, television, radio and social media to avoid confusion among all parties involved and give them enough time to comply to transfer of ownership requirements. Tulfo likewise stressed the need to remove penalties for vehicle owners with transactions that happened prior to the release of AO. Hours after Tulfo called for the changes in AO, LTO immediately issued the memorandum of suspension with order to LTO Executive Secretary to submit an amended AO. "This is a step in the right direction but I will continue monitoring the amendments to ensure that they will craft an AO with well-defined system," he said. LTO sinunod ang payo ni Tulfo na suspendihin ang implementasyon ng AO sa vehicle ownership transfer Ikinatuwa ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ang pagsuspinde ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) sa vehicle registration transfer o Administrative Order AO-VDM-2024-046. Sa hearing ng Senate Committee on Public Services kahapon, Oct. 23, kinuwestiyon ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ang bagong guidelines ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) sa vehicle registration transfer o Administrative Order AO-VDM-2024-046. Kabilang na dito ang kakulangan sa proper information dissemination at napakalaking multang ipapataw sa mga buyers at sellers ng second-hand vehicles na hindi nai-report ang bentahan at hindi nailipat sa bagong may-ari ang rehistro ng sasakyan sa itinakdang deadline, kahit pa nangyari ang bentahan bago pa nailabas ang nasabing AO. Dito inobliga ni Idol ang LTO na ayusin at baguhin ang kanilang guidelines para na rin mabigyan ang buyers at sellers ng sapat na oras para makapagcomply sa transfer of ownership, na sinangayunan naman ni LTO executive director Greg Guillermo Pua Jr. Kaya ilang oras lamang matapos ang nasabing pagdinig, sinunod agad ng LTO ang mungkahi ni Sen. Idol at sinuspinde na ang implementasyon ng kanilang administrative order. Nakatakda rin silang magbalangkas muli ng panibagong AO. "This is a step in the right direction but I will continue monitoring the amendments to ensure that they will craft an AO with well-defined system," saad niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.