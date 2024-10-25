Artist Ben Franklin Son Of Soul rereleases "Super Woman" in support of VP Kamala Harris' historic presidential campaign.

Album Cover

Video Pays Special Tribute to Harris and All Women

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and Songwriter Ben Franklin, also known as Son Of Soul, announces the rerelease of his impassioned and compelling single, "Super Woman", in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and her historic election campaign for President of the United States.

Originally written five years ago, Ben retooled the lyrics to lift up the moment and mark this extraordinary time in our nation's history. With a powerful re-recording of his vocal, he delivers a moving tribute that not only recognizes Vice President Kamala Harris, but ALL women. With a unifying message at its center, "Super Woman" allows for individually celebrating our very own "super women" - be they our mothers, aunts, sisters, and daughters to our doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers, scientists, activists, caregivers, and more.

Coming just in time for the final two weeks ahead of voting, the single is currently available in a special video directed by Kalia Love Jones and Khloe Jolie Jones. Keenly capturing the genuine swell of energy, momentum, and joy that characterized Harris' campaign from the outset, it shows Ben performing the song up close and personal interspersed with video of Harris on the campaign trail and at the Democratic National Convention (viewable here).

As Ben recounts, "When I first wrote 'Superwoman,' I was inspired by the journey of my wife and the support of my mother during a pivotal moment in our lives. After five years, seeing Kamala Harris run for president reignited my passion, and I realized this song could celebrate her journey and honor the countless women who embody strength and resilience every day."

Raised in Houston, Texas for much of his childhood, Ben gets his musical lineage from his mother who was a world-traveling performer for BB King and many other blues artists. Ben taught himself piano and trumpet by age 12. By 16, he was performing locally and producing tracks, later earning a music degree from Full Sail University. As a songwriter, producer, vocalist, and musician, Ben has worked with household names, Babyface and Keke Palmer, as well as elite songwriter/producers Eliot Kennedy, Raphael Saadiq, and brothers, Bobby Ross Avila and Issiah "IZ" Avila, to legends, Bootsy Collins and Booker T. Jones. In addition, Ben has impacted young lives as a dedicated educator having taught music in public schools as well as privately.

A rising talent in her own right, Kalia Love Jones was the perfect collaborator for Ben on the video. Kalia had been similarly moved when, at the age of 14, she directed her animated short film "The Power of Hope" that was inspired from a speech by former first lady Michelle Obama. "The Power of Hope" was nominated for an NAACP Image Award in 2021, and it garnered Kalia, Ben, and CeCe Marie the Best Original Song Award at the virtual 2021 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase.

“Working with Kalia is always a treat. I admire her ideas and vision for projects; she’s truly one of the future pioneers in our industry, and I feel lucky to collaborate again with her.”, says Ben.

"Super Woman" now joins other notable artists' contributions pushing towards a win for Harris as well as beyond into a Presidential term. In that effort, Ben is using the video as a fundraising vehicle for Harris. By going to sonofsoul.com, the video can be purchased as a download with half of the proceeds in the next seven days being donated to Harris' campaign.

"As we support leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris, let's commit to leaving a legacy of meaningful change" - Ben Franklin Son Of Soul

Ben plans to tour and perform the song in the coming weeks, and the "Super Woman" single will be available on streaming platforms very soon. Follow Ben Franklin Son Of Soul on Instagram to stay up to date: @sonofsoul100

Contact: info@sonofsoul.com

Ben Franklin SonofSoul - Superwoman

