Philippines: International humanitarian law handbook turned over to BARMM Parliament





Rim Hajji, the head of the ICRC's Cotabato office, during the presentation of the handbook in parliament. In her speech, she urged members of parliament “to build a world where the rules of war are respected, and where human dignity and life are preserved.” Photo: J.Serato/ICRC.

“To aid in their precarious situation and with the spirit of determination to support the Bangsamoro government, the ICRC has collaborated with the Office of Parliament Speaker through the PRLS to assist in developing a handbook that will guide the members of the Bangsamoro parliament to craft legislation in reference to the principles and rules of IHL. The humanitarian handbook will serve as the beacon of hope to cement everlasting peace and harmony in the region,” said Dr. Nassef Adiong, director of PRLS.