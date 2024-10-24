AMPT Introduces Emsculpt Neo: Non-Invasive Body Contouring Now Available in Savannah

AMPT brings Emsculpt Neo to Savannah, offering a non-invasive solution for muscle toning and fat reduction, with no surgery or recovery time needed.

Emsculpt Neo offers a game-changing approach to body contouring, helping clients achieve their fitness goals without surgery or downtime.” — Ricky Aspen

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMPT, a renowned boutique personal training and wellness center, is pleased to announce the availability of Emsculpt Neo , an innovative non-invasive body contouring technology, starting on October 15. Led by Ricky Aspen, this treatment offers clients an opportunity to enhance muscle tone and address stubborn fat areas without surgery or recovery time.About Emsculpt NeoEmsculpt Neo utilizes a combination of High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy and radiofrequency (RF) technology, offering a comprehensive approach to body contouring. The technology is designed to aid in muscle strengthening and fat reduction in specific areas like the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, and arms—all in a 30-minute session.How Emsculpt Neo WorksDuring each session, the HIFEM energy induces muscle contractions, while RF technology heats fat cells, allowing the body to naturally process them over time. Sessions are quick, with clients able to return to their daily activities immediately after treatment.Ideal for those with areas that are resistant to diet and exercise, Emsculpt Neo provides an efficient, non-invasive option for body contouring. Individuals who are looking to improve muscle tone or reduce fat in targeted areas may find it a suitable treatment.Pricing and Payment OptionsEmsculpt Neo treatments will be available at AMPT starting October 15. The cost of treatment will vary depending on the number of sessions and the areas being targeted. During an initial consultation, the AMPT team will provide clients with a personalized treatment plan that includes pricing information and potential payment options.Additionally, Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) may cover a portion of the treatment costs for clients who have qualifying medical conditions, such as chronic back pain or weak pelvic muscles.Why Choose AMPT?AMPT is known for delivering personalized wellness solutions that produce real, measurable results. With a team of highly trained professionals and a holistic approach to health and wellness, AMPT is committed to helping clients achieve their body and fitness goals. By introducing Emsculpt Neo, AMPT continues to set itself apart as a leader in non-invasive treatments, providing clients with the most advanced options available.Under the leadership of Ricky Aspen, AMPT has become a go-to destination for those looking for innovative, effective wellness solutions in Savannah, GA.About AMPTLocated in Savannah, GA, AMPT is a boutique personal training and wellness center that specializes in customized fitness programs and holistic wellness services. AMPT offers a variety of cutting-edge treatments and personalized wellness solutions, designed to help clients achieve their health and fitness goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation , visit www.AMPT-FIT.com

