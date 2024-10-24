Federal Assistance Exceeds $72 Million for Illinoisans One Month After the Declaration for Mid-July Severe Storms

SPRINGFIELD – After one month since President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state of Illinois, federal assistance tops $72.1 million for homeowners, renters, businesses and private non-profits affected by the July 13 - 16 severe storms. This amount includes grants from FEMA through its Individuals and Households Program, claim payments from the National Flood Insurance Program and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

FEMA grants total $67.7 million for homeowners and renters to help pay for uninsured or underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including:

More than $31.4 million in housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing.

in housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing. More than $36.2 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs—such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

Through the National Flood Insurance Program, managed by FEMA, claimants have received more than $2.3 million in flood loss coverage for residences and personal property.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved more than $2.1 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and renters to help repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged physical property and cover economic injury for businesses of all sizes and non-profit organizations. As of October 15, funds for the SBA Disaster Loan Program have been fully expended; while no new loans can be issued until Congress appropriates additional funding, applicants are encouraged to submit their loan applications promptly for review in anticipation of future funding. Learn more about SBA disaster assistance at sba.gov/disaster.

Homeowners and renters with July 13 - 16 storm damage to their home or personal property in the seven designated counties including, Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will and Winnebago, have until the November 19 deadline to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams visited storm-affected neighborhoods in designated counties to help residents apply for assistance, check the status of applications, and make referrals to partner organizations. DSA teams visited more than 52,200 households and 1,300 businesses to connect survivors with assistance.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers have been opened in affected counties across the state to provide one-on-one support to survivors. At the centers, recovery specialists from FEMA, the state of Illinois and the U.S. Small Business Administration provide information on available services, explain assistance programs, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance. No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Walk-ins are welcome.

To find a Disaster Recovery Center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Any center may be visited for assistance.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.