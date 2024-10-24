Clean and Sanitize Assistance Available in South Carolina After Hurricane Helene

If your home was damaged due to Hurricane Helene but you can still live in it safely, you may qualify for Clean and Sanitize Assistance from FEMA. Eligible applicants may receive up to $300 to help with cleanup efforts, even if the work is already completed.

You may qualify if:

The impacted home was a primary residence located in an area designated for Individual Assistance. This includes homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation.

If you own your home and a FEMA inspection determines it was damaged by the disaster, but the home is still habitable.

If you are a renter and the inspector notes that you can live on the property, but cleanup is needed or has already been done.

The damage is not covered by your insurance.

If you have already cleaned your home, you have saved your receipts from any supplies, materials or paid help.

If you have not applied for FEMA assistance yet, there is still time to submit your application. You can apply in several ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

at DisasterAssistance.gov. In person at any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 29169).

at any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 29169). On your phone using the FEMA mobile app.

using the FEMA mobile app. By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.