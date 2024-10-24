IRS encourages all taxpayers to sign up for an IP PIN for the 2025 tax season

IR-2024-278, Oct. 23, 2024

WASHINGTON — As the 2025 tax season approaches, the IRS encourages all taxpayers to take an important step to safeguard their identity by signing up for an identity protection personal identification number (IP PIN).

This simple yet crucial step can provide an added layer of security, helping protect against tax-related identity theft.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to sign up for IRS Online Account, which provides a quick and easy way to obtain an IP PIN. Signing up early will ensure taxpayers have extra safety by having an IP PIN to electronically file their returns when the filing season begins in 2025.

The IRS encourages people to sign up for an IP PIN before Nov. 23, 2024. After this date, the IP PIN system will undergo maintenance and will not be available again until early January 2025. Signing up for an IP PIN now will ensure that a taxpayer’s identity is protected when the filing season begins. New IP PINs are generated for the 2025 filing season during this period, so online enrollees must retrieve their new IP PIN starting early January 2025.

An IP PIN is a six-digit number that prevents someone else from filing a federal tax return using a taxpayer’s Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. It’s a vital tool for ensuring the safety of taxpayers’ personal and financial information. The IP PIN, known only to an individual and the IRS, confirms their identity when they electronically file their tax return, making it much more difficult for thieves to use their information fraudulently.

How to request an IP PIN

The best way to sign up for an IP PIN is through IRS Online Account. The process requires identity verification, and spouses and dependents can also obtain an IP PIN if they complete the required verification steps. Once an IPPIN is issued, it must be on both electronic and paper returns.

To get an IP PIN, taxpayers should create or log into their online account at IRS.gov and follow the steps for identity verification. Once verified, taxpayers need to click on the profile tab to request their IP PIN. IP PIN users must use this number when filing their federal tax returns for the current calendar year and any previous years filed during that same period.

For those unable to create an Online Account, alternative methods are available, such as in-person authentication at a Taxpayer Assistance Center. More information is available on how to sign up at Get an identity protection PIN (IP PIN).

Additional information about IP PINs