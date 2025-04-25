IRS highlights key forms, topics for tax-exempt organizations ahead of May 15 filing deadline

IR-2025-54, April 25, 2025

WASHINGTON — As the May 15 filing deadline approaches for tax-exempt organizations, the Internal Revenue Service highlights important forms and topics to ensure successful and timely filing.

The annual filing due date for certain returns filed by tax-exempt organizations is the 15th day of the 5th month after the end of an organization's accounting period. Those operating on a calendar year basis must file a return by May 15. Returns due include:

Electronic filing

Electronic filing ensures acknowledgement that the IRS has received the return and reduces processing time, making it easy to comply with reporting requirements. Organizations should remember the following when e-filing:

Organizations filing a Form 990, 990-EZ, 990-PF or 990-T for calendar year 2023 must file their returns electronically.

Private foundations filing a Form 4720 for calendar year 2023 must file the form electronically.

Charities and other tax-exempt organizations can file these forms electronically through an IRS authorized e-file provider.

Organizations eligible to submit a Form 990-N must do so electronically and can submit it through Form 990-N (e-Postcard) on IRS.gov.

Common errors

The IRS encourages organizations to thoroughly review their forms to avoid common errors such as missing or incomplete schedules. If an organization’s return is incomplete or is the wrong return for the organization, the return will be rejected.

Extension requests

Tax-exempt organizations may request a six-month automatic extension by filing a Form 8868, Application for Extension of Time to File an Exempt Organization Return PDF. In situations where tax is due, extending the time for filing a return does not extend the time for paying tax.

Online workshops

The IRS provides online workshops to help tax-exempt organizations comply with filing requirements. These workshops are designed to help organizational leadership understand the benefits, limitations and expectations of exempt organizations.