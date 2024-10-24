HDOT Receives $33 Million Federal Grant for Wailuku River Bridge Rehabilitation

Main Posted on Oct 23, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has been awarded a $33 million federal grant to rehabilitate the Wailuku River Bridge on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Mamalahoa Highway Route 19) in Hilo.

The funding, through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant (MPDG) Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) and Rural Grant Opportunity program, will be used to replace the bridge’s superstructure with similar steel girders and grating using bolted connections. The project also includes removing the piers closest to the abutments that are not needed for structural support and reinforcing the remaining piers with additional drill shafts. The bridge will be widened to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible, and bridge railings will be upgraded to meet current safety standards.

The 70-year-old bridge, also known as the “Singing Bridge” for the faint humming or singing sound emitted as vehicles traverse it, is on the list of eligible properties for designation on the National Register of Historic Places. HDOT is in consultation with the State Historic Preservation Division to retain the bridge’s historic features.

The total project cost is estimated at more than $55 million. The $33 million MPDG grant will cover 60% of the cost, while the remaining 40% will come from HDOT’s Capital Improvement Program funds and Federal Highways Administration bridge formula funding.

“The Wailuku River Bridge is critical to connect our communities and economy on Hawai‘i Island, and we are moving forward to ensure this important infrastructure remains safe and available for generations to come,” said Hawai‘i Director of Transportation Ed Sniffen. “We wish to extend a big ‘mahalo’ to the Biden-Harris Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation and our Congressional delegation for their continued support and partnership to ensure Hawai‘i receives funding to address our infrastructure needs.”

Planning for the project is already underway, having previously received a federal Surface Transportation Block Grant for early-stage design and environmental regulatory analysis.

HDOT anticipates putting the project out to bid in Fall 2026 and commencing construction in Spring 2027. The project is expected to take two years to complete, ending by Spring 2029. HDOT will take appropriate measures to minimize disruption to motorists during the construction.

