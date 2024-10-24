Global Strike Deputy Commander takes first flight in Grey Wolf while visiting 908th

The Deputy Commander for U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, Lt. Gen. Michael Lutton, visited the 908th Flying Training Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 5, 2024.

The 908th FTW is in the middle of transitioning to become the formal training unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter, which is slated to replace the again fleet of UH-1N Huey helicopters, mainly used in support of operating, maintaining, securing and supporting AFGSC’s missile fields, forming a vital relationship between the wing and AFGSC.

Lutton started his visit to the wing by meeting with senior members of the 908th Operations Group, before receiving a crew brief for a flight later that morning.

Then, Lutton went to the 908th Operations Support Squadron’s Aircrew Flight Equipment section where he spoke with AFE members and received the necessary equipment for the flight.

He then arrived at the aircraft to watch crew members perform pre-flight checks and speak with a few crew chiefs and other members of the 908th Maintenance Group, who had the opportunity to highlight their recent training and preparation to properly maintain the new aircraft.

Mid-morning, Lutton boarded a U.S. Air Force MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter for his first time, featuring an all-reserve crew, for a two-hour flight around central and south Alabama.

Following his flight, the general met with 908th FTW Commander, Col. Christopher Lacouture, and a few other 908th OG members for lunch and a question-and-answer session regarding the unit’s transition to becoming the formal training unit the MH-139A Grey Wolf.

“General Lutton’s visit provided the Airmen of the 908th the opportunity to show him the progress we have made and demonstrate that we are on track to meet future AFGSC MH-139 aircrew training requirements,” said Lacouture. “I sincerely appreciate the time he took to visit the MH-139A FTU.”

Lutton closed his visit to the wing with a facilities tour of the both the newly completed buildings and those currently under construction or renovation.

“The MH-139A Grey Wolf will replace the venerable UH-1N Huey in our missile fields,” said Lutton. “This modernization effort has been years in the making. The professionals across Air Force Global Strike Command and in the 908th Flying Training Wing are achieving success every day to ensure initial and full operational capabilities are achieved.”