Homes for FEMA temporary housing site to be delivered next week

Posted on Oct 23, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUIHawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as 10 modular homes for wildfire survivors are transported from Kahului Harbor to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Kilohana temporary housing site in Lahaina.

The hauling is scheduled nightly from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27 through Wednesday, Oct. 30. The work may be completed prior to Wednesday, Oct. 30. For hauling schedule updates, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

The transport will involve up to five trucks in a caravan that will move the homes from Kahului Harbor to the project site which is located north of the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) terminus at Keawe Street.

From Kahului Harbor the trucks will head east on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) and turn left onto Hāna Highway (Route 36). The trucks will then turn right onto Elmer F. Carvalho Way (Route 3800) and head west, linking with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380). At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina, then continue onto the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) and turn right onto the access to the Kilohana project site off of the bypass terminus near Keawe Street.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.

