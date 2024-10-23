CHP recovers more than 2,000 stolen vehicles in Oakland since February

Today, CHP conducted investigations into the recent sideshows, issuing a number of search warrants that will result in the seizure of additional vehicles owned by participants and spectators of the sideshows that occurred over the weekend.



“The dedicated men and women of the CHP are working tirelessly to combat crime, improve public safety, and hold sideshow participants accountable for their reckless actions,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “We remain committed to ensuring the streets of Oakland are safer for everyone, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to uphold the law and protect our residents.”

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

Recently, the Governor signed into law a bipartisan package of bills to impose stricter penalties, increase accountability, and strengthen law enforcement’s ability to combat sideshows and deter illegal activities such as drifting, street racing, and blocking intersections. The new laws expand vehicle impoundment authority for law enforcement, including for spectators and those aiding in illegal speed contests and sideshows, standardize terminology for “sideshows” and “street takeovers” statewide, and target reckless driving activities on highways and parking lots.

The Governor also recently signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills establish tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provide additional tools for felony prosecutions, and crack down on serial shoplifters, retail thieves, and auto burglars.

Supporting and investing in Oakland

In March, the Governor released Caltrans’ 10-Point Action Plan to support the city’s efforts to improve street safety and beautification. The comprehensive plan outlines actionable steps the state is taking to further support the city through blight abatement efforts, homeless encampment resolutions, community outreach initiatives, employment opportunities, and other beautification and safety efforts. A detailed overview of the state’s investments in Oakland and Alameda County is available here.

California has invested in violence intervention and prevention efforts in the city — including through CalVIP, which provides funding for cities and community-based organizations with the goal of reducing violence in the city and adjacent areas. The state has also expanded opportunities for youth by transforming Oakland’s schools into community schools, mandating and funding after-school programs, awarding Oakland grants for youth coaches, establishing targeted college and career savings accounts, and providing tuition-free community college for students at Oakland community colleges.

Videos above may be attributed to the California Highway Patrol.