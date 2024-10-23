California joins federal partners to enhance flood protection and wildlife habitat in Sacramento River Basin

The MOU was signed today in Sacramento by representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, California Natural Resources Agency, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Department of Food and Agriculture, California Department of Water Resources, and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Floodplain MOU signed today in Sacramento

Sacramento Valley bypasses are natural overflow areas that are critical to protecting farms, cities and communities from floodwaters. The lowlands also serve as essential habitat for many fish, birds and wildlife, including Chinook salmon, that have historically relied on the basin’s floodplains for food and habitat during their migrations.

