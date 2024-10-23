Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,241 in the last 365 days.

California joins federal partners to enhance flood protection and wildlife habitat in Sacramento River Basin

The MOU was signed today in Sacramento by representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, California Natural Resources Agency, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Department of Food and Agriculture, California Department of Water Resources, and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Floodplain MOU signed today in Sacramento 

Sacramento Valley bypasses are natural overflow areas that are critical to protecting farms, cities and communities from floodwaters. The lowlands also serve as essential habitat for many fish, birds and wildlife, including Chinook salmon, that have historically relied on the basin’s floodplains for food and habitat during their migrations.

More information on the MOU can be found here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California joins federal partners to enhance flood protection and wildlife habitat in Sacramento River Basin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more