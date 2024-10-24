VETCOMM CEO Kate Monroe Receives Blue Lapis Media Veteran of the Year Award

CeCors (OTCBB:$CEOS)

Whenever I answer a call from a veteran, I always say, ‘This is Kate. How can I help you?’ because help is what they need. Too many struggle in silence.” — Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm.Us

EL CAJON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VETCOMM CEO Kate Monroe was given the Blue Lapis Media “Veteran of the Year” Award at the inaugural Service and Sacrifice Military Gala at Sycuan Casino Tuesday for her dedication to helping America’s heroes. VETCOMM, a leading VA Benefits courses and services provider, has changed the lives of thousands of veterans by helping them get the disability compensation they are owed from the Dept. of Veterans Affairs.“When I started the company four years ago, it was just an idea on a whiteboard”, said Monroe, a 100% disabled Marine Corps Veteran. “Now, we have over 80 employees and helped thousands of veterans receive a collective billion dollars in disability compensation from the VA. We’ve helped veterans get off the streets, buy homes, get groceries, send their kids to college, and improve their overall quality of life. This award is meaningful because it acknowledges the important work we’ve done as a company to help our heroes have a better quality of life”.The prestigious star-studded event had about 200 attendees and featured some of the most prominent leaders, other veterans, and community organizers from around the country who are united in one goal: empowering and helping veterans through services and resources. Monroe, who was also the keynote speaker, says our country needs to do more for our veterans.“The most important thing you can say to a veteran isn’t ‘thank you for your service’ but ‘how can I help?’”, said Monroe. “Whenever I answer a call from a veteran, I always say, ‘This is Kate. How can I help you?’ because help is what they need. Too many struggle in silence”.Monroe was supported by about 20 VETCOMM employees at the gala. Many of them were in tears watching her receive the recognition.“No one is more deserving of this award than Kate Monroe,” said a tearful VETCOMM Operations Manager Kasi McGraw. “She has dedicated her life to helping veterans, so this just makes sense. I couldn’t be more proud of her.The gala was sponsored by prominent San Diego Attorney King Aminpour and presented by San Diego-based Blue Lapis media. The latter’s CEO Brett Davis hailed the event as a success and expects it to continue and grow.“This is our way of showing our collective appreciation for America’s heroes”, said Brett Davis, CEO of Blue Lapis Media. “We hope this will grow every year into a multi-day event because you can’t bring enough awareness to the struggles and triumphs of America’s veterans”.About VETCOMM:VETCOMM is committed to providing essential support and services to veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the benefits they deserve. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM advocates for veterans, offering comprehensive training and support to aid their transition into civilian careers. For more information, visit www.vetcomm.us About Kate MonroeKate Monroe is a 100% rated disabled USMC veteran. As the CEO of VETCOMM.us, she leads a team of dedicated professionals who help veterans get what they are owed from the VA. With more than 10 years of experience in sales, leadership, and coaching, her mission is to empower veterans to access their benefits and improve their quality of life.Kate is the author of several books, has appeared over 60+ times on broadcast news, and is a contributor on homelessness, drugs, border, veteran affairs, and foreign affairs on Forbes, Fox News, Medium, Inman, and many more. In fact, she went viral for her take on the San Diego homeless crisis. In 2023, Kate released her book, "The Race to Save America".

VETCOMM CEO Kate Monroe Receives Blue Lapis Media Veteran of the Year Award

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.