VetComm Secures $2 Billion in Lifetime VA Disability Compensation for Veterans in 2024

VetComm assisted more than 10,000 veterans in 2024, achieving a $2 billion total in disability compensation for its clients.

Reaching this $2 billion milestone is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our veteran clients and the unwavering commitment of the VetComm team.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm , an organization dedicated to helping veterans obtain the disability benefits they're owed, is proud to announce its monumental achievement of securing $2 billion in Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability compensation for its clients in 2024. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to supporting United States veterans and reflects the organization's rapid growth and impact.In 2024 alone, VetComm provided hands-on, personalized guidance to more than 10,000 veterans navigating the VA disability claims process. VetComm representatives were available for clients seven days a week, 12 hours a day, across all U.S. time zones. Veterans received technological assistance, real-time claim submission support, comprehensive preparation for their Compensation and Pension (C&P) exam and more.By the end of 2025, VetComm expects to have assisted more than 25,000 veterans in obtaining $5 billion in lifetime VA disability compensation. With over 10 million veterans across the country who are still unrated by the VA, VetComm's mission is far from over.The $2 billion secured by VetComm represents more than financial compensation; it reflects tangible progress in addressing the needs of veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards during their service."Veterans, don't wait another day to claim what you've earned through your service. At VetComm, we see you, we honor your sacrifices and we're here to guide you every step of the way. Whether you've faced challenges navigating the VA system or simply don't know were to start, our team is ready to help you access the benefits you deserve," says VetComm CEO Kate Monroe.Veterans seeking VA disability claim guidance can visit vetcomm.us or contact VetComm at (760) 309-7100 to get started today. Don't wait—your benefits are within reach.

