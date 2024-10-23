FEMA is Hiring for the Pennsylvania Disaster Recovery Team

Harrisburg, Penn. – Are you interested in helping your neighbors and community recover from Tropical Storm Debby that affected Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Union counties? FEMA has an immediate need to employ local residents as temporary local hires to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts as part of the disaster recovery team.

For its offices in Harrisburg, FEMA is looking to hire one Creative Specialist, two Voluntary Agency Liaison Specialists, one External Affairs Specialist, one Media Relations Specialist, and one Intergovernmental Affairs/Congressional Affairs Specialist. Visit the links for additional information, including job responsibilities and compensation:

The announcements will close at 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on the noted deadline dates, or when 100 applications are received for each specialty.

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process. A local hire’s term of employment is up to 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.

FEMA is an equal opportunity employer, committed to ensuring that its workforce reflect the diversity of the nation.

Conditions of Employment:

You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for these positions.

You must successfully pass a background investigation.

Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.

You must be at least 18 years old.

You must be a high school graduate or hold a GED.

Review the Additional Information section for additional key requirements.

To see other FEMA career postings, visit fema.gov/careers .

The deadline to register with FEMA for disaster assistance is November 12, 2024. For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Pennsylvania, visit fema.gov/disaster/4815.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).