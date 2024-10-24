Orlando Magic Announce Orlando-Based AssuredPartners as a Champions of the Community Partner

Orlando Magic and AssuredPartners announce partnership

Locally-grown AssuredPartners teams up with the Magic to expand their insurance brokerage services across the region and beyond

As two Central Florida born and bred organizations, we look forward to continuing to build our vision together.” — Magic CEO Alex Martins

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Magic announce AssuredPartners, leading insurance brokers in the U.S., as a “Champions of the Community” (COTC) partner. The Orlando-based company teams up with the hometown team to expand their presence across the region and beyond with a focus on its expertise and resources in insurance brokerage services. The partnership makes AssuredPartners the exclusive insurance broker of the Orlando Magic.

AssuredPartners (AP) becomes one of the team’s nine COTC partners. These partners represent a unique tier of brands with a shared commitment to the Central Florida community. Magic COTC partners include AdventHealth, AssuredPartners, City National Bank, Florida Blue, Kia, L3Harris, PepsiCo, ThreatLocker and Walt Disney World.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to bring in one of Orlando’s own and welcome AssuredPartners to the COTC family,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “As two Central Florida born and bred organizations, we look forward to continuing to build our vision together. We’re excited to see this partnership flourish through a collective commitment to the great city of Orlando.”

As a COTC partner, AP is extending their impact in the Central Florida region by supporting a variety of programs and initiatives to benefit the local community through AP Cares. AP Cares is AssuredPartners’ dedicated program committed to serving the communities in which they operate. AP has established the ‘AssuredPartners Community Assist,’ where for each Magic assist during the 2024-25 season, AP will donate $10 to Who We Play For, whose mission is to eliminate preventable sudden cardiac death in the young through affordable heart screenings, AED placement, and advocacy initiatives raising awareness for sudden cardiac arrest prevention. Other AP Cares community components include an annual joint employee service project and AP’s support of the Magic’s charitable arm, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), including the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction benefiting the OMYF.

“Partnership is at the core of our values, making our partnership with the Orlando Magic a natural fit. Both of our organizations strongly believe in serving, supporting, and uplifting our community,” said AssuredPartners CEO Randy Larsen. “Being recognized as part of the Orlando Magic Champions of the Community (COTC) underscores our commitment to making a positive impact through AP Cares and our “AssuredPartners Community Assist” program.

Other key partnership aspects include the AssuredPartners brand affixed to the bottom of the center hung scoreboard for an “always-on” brand integration, digital branding throughout Kia Center for all events, social media exposure in support of the AssuredPartners Community Assist program, and the rights to utilize Magic player imagery throughout the team territory.

“This partnership is a strategic step in building our brand presence and visibility to reach residents and business owners across the region to provide them with best-in-class asset protection, business solutions and advice with unparalleled service,“ said AssuredPartners CMO Liz Thrailkill.

AssuredPartners will also become the official partner for the Magic’s other entities— the Osceola Magic, the Magic’s NBA G League affiliate and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning.

In 2011, AssuredPartners was established to provide its customers with an insurance partner that advocates for their specific needs. Today, it is one of the leading insurance brokers in the country and a global brand with more than 10,000 employees spanning the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. AssuredPartners specializes in navigating risk and protecting assets into the future.

About AssuredPartners

Based in Orlando, Florida, AssuredPartners stands as a global frontrunner in the insurance brokerage landscape, with special expertise in industry-specific insurance solutions for both businesses and consumers. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits. As strategic advisors in the insurance domain, our unparalleled expertise empowers us to deliver tailor-made solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a team of over 10,000 professionals, we serve clients from strategically located offices across North America, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Scotland. Committed to building strong, long-lasting relationships, we foster an environment of trust, transparency, and mutual respect with our partners. This ethos is encapsulated in our guiding principle: Power through Partnership. For further information, please visit www.assuredpartners.com.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning seven division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $30 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 35 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named Sports Business Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic was also named in the inaugural “Best Places to Work in Sports 2023” awards by the Sports Business Journal, and was the only sports franchise among the four major professional leagues (NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB) to be honored. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

