Secretary of State Hargett, Lt. Gov. McNally Announce $9,002 in Technology Grant Funding for Anderson Co. Libraries

September 11, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally today announced $9,002 in Technology Grant funding for public libraries in Anderson County. Specifically, Clinton Public Library will receive $3,502 to help cover the costs of desktops and networking hardware. Additionally, the Town of Oliver Springs Public Library has been awarded $5,500 for desktops and children’s workstations.

“Libraries open doors to endless opportunities in the communities they serve,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “These institutions are invaluable educational hubs, and the funding they receive ensures more of our citizens benefit from the technological resources provided by our local library.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Lt. Gov. McNally for his continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Lt. Gov. McNally’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

