Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Walley, Rep. Moody, & Rep. Shaw Announce $2,902 Technology Grant for Elma Ross Public Library

September 11, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Page Walley, State Rep. Debra Moody, and State Rep. Johnny Shaw today announced a Technology Grant totaling $2,902 for the Elma Ross Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops and monitors.

“Libraries open doors to endless education opportunities in the communities they serve,” said Sen. Walley. “These grants will ensure our library remains an important technological hub, so more of our citizens can benefit from its resources.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Public libraries are vital resources that pave the way for our future leaders to succeed,” Rep. Moody said. “This investment will help modernize the technology we have in Haywood County to ensure citizens are best served.”

These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“As the world continues evolving, the Elma Ross Public Library remains a consistent beacon of knowledge in Haywood County,” said Rep. Shaw. “This grant will help modernize technology to ensure our facility is successful in meeting immediate, emerging, and long-term needs in our growing community.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Walley, Rep. Moody, and Rep. Shaw for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Walley’s, Rep. Moody’s, and Rep. Shaw’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

