Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Stevens, & Rep. Reedy Announce $1,343 Technology Grant for Houston Co. Public Library

September 11, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, and State Rep. Jay Reedy today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,343 for the Houston County Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of laptops and networking hardware.

“This grant funding will empower our community by strengthening the resources available at our local library institution,” said Sen. Stevens. “Houston County Public Library is a community cornerstone, and these funds will help it continue to thrive and evolve to meet emerging demands.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries are essential community assets that support education and lifelong learning,” Rep. Reedy said. “This grant will ensure our library continues offering valuable services and programs to address the evolving needs of patrons.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Stevens and Rep. Reedy for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Stevens’ and Rep. Reedy’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

