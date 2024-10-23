Senior Army Officer Leslie Lorfils Launches Empowering Platform to Inspire High-Achieving Moms and Women

Girl Organize That Life

A Journey From Homelessness to Triumph, Girl Organize That Life Inspires Women to Conquer Adversity and Thrive

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Army officer, Certified Speaker and Coach Leslie Lorfils officially announces her inspirational platform, "Girl Organize That Life." This empowering initiative is poised to equip high-achieving moms and executive women to reduce burnout, conquer overwhelm and live a more centered life.With a career spanning the military and beyond, Lorfils embodies experience and resilience. As a mother of 12 children, four of whom are pursuing military careers themselves, and the spouse of another senior army officer, she understands the complex challenges that high-achieving women face when seeking balance in their lives.“What most people know about me is that I am a mother of 12 and my military career,” said Leslie Lorfils. “From the optics of things, it looks like life is pretty good, but what people don’t know about me is that I have been a victim of homelessness as a result of a very abusive relationship with my parents, which landed us in a shelter. We then house-hopped, renting one-bedroom homes and townhomes until we could afford a larger home. I share that to say I was able to witness first hand what it means to persevere and not quit.”Her life story reflects her remarkable determination in overcoming significant challenges, including surviving near-fatal accidents and overcoming Bell's Palsy. Leslie has maintained her faith, pivoting from surviving to thriving. Her story serves as an inspiring example for women striving to triumph over adversity and flourish, demonstrating the power of resilience to transcend circumstances."Girl Organize That Life" provides a wealth of resources, guidance, and support, enabling women to manage their busy lives while maintaining their personal and professional aspirations. The platform offers a range of services, including coaching, speaking engagements and training sessions, all designed to empower women to reach their full potential.In Leslie Lorfils' vision, she believes that with the right mindset, guidance and support, high-achieving women can lead fulfilling lives while achieving their goals. She is dedicated to being a source of inspiration and empowerment for women in gracefully pivoting and cultivating balance to achieve a harmonious life. To learn more about Leslie Lorfils and "Girl Organize That Life," visit girlorganizethatlife.com ABOUT LESLIE LORFILS:Leslie Lorfils is the Founder and CEO of Girl Organize That Life, a premier organization and productivity program for high-achieving moms and executive women. The John Maxwell Certified Coach and Trainer is a TEDx speaker as well as an international and Amazon bestselling author. As a Washington, D.C. native, Lorfils has been a distinguished lieutenant colonel in the United States Army with over 60 years of combined service alongside her husband. A true servant leader dedicated to helping women reclaim their power, Lorfils uses impactful strategies to help overcome burnout through her signature eight-step G.P.S. system.

