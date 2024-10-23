Denver Artist Unveils Children’s Horror Book

Sarah Iverson completes new children’s horror book made to inspire and ignite imaginations.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In time for Halloween, local artist, author, and entrepreneur Sarah Iverson released her new children’s horror book, Mazey Misterie and the Night Time Riddle. The book will officially launch today, October 23, with a launch party hosted by City Records Comics and Toys on Oct. 26 from 1 PM to 3 PM MT, but it is now available on Amazon.

In this captivating tale, Mazey's nights are disrupted by strange noises and mysterious notes, leading her on an eerie journey that tests her courage and sharpens her problem-solving skills. Set against a backdrop of playful horror, this story blends whimsical rhymes with chilling adventures, making it a perfect read for children who love a good mystery with a dash of fright.

“As humans, we experience a full range of emotions, some of which can be daunting if we don’t know how to navigate them,” says author Sarah Iverson. “This book encourages kids to confront their fears while empowering them with the tools to express and manage those

feelings.”

Parents and teachers looking for a book that combines the thrill of horror with the joy of overcoming fears will find Mazey's story engaging and educational. The book encourages children to think critically and discuss their feelings in a fun and interactive way.

Mazey Misterie and the Night Time Riddle helps children build:

-Emotional Intelligence: Encourages conversations around fears, fostering resilience and understanding.

-Critical Thinking: Challenges young readers with engaging riddles that enhance problem-solving abilities.

-Literary Diversity: Features a Black protagonist, providing representation in a niche genre of literature.

-Creative Exploration: Inspires imaginative thinking and playful creativity in young readers.

About Sarah’s Kaleidoscope Playhouse

Founded by Sarah Iverson, Sarah's Kaleidoscope Playhouse is a dynamic platform that celebrates creativity and the power of play. Her previous works, including the wellness activity books Black In Color and Black in Color Remix, have already garnered acclaim for their creative and inclusive approach. As a multi-passionate creative entrepreneur, Sarah combines her diverse talents in art, design, holistic corporate coaching and creative activations to inspire joy and innovation in everyday life. With a Bachelor’s in Art and a Master’s in Environmental Leadership, she guides individuals and organizations in embracing creativity and playfulness. Sarah's mission is to help others actualize their joy through vibrant and imaginative approaches. Whether you're interested in workshops, speaking engagements, or commissioning interactive artwork, Sarah invites you to connect and embark on a journey of joyful liberation, where every experience is a celebration of creativity. Find out more here: https://www.playfullysarah.com/

