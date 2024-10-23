Atticus Publishing Proudly presents 'Then Comes the Flood' by John Payne

Exploring Divine Providence and Human Free Will: A Riveting New Novel by John Payne

CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents " Then Comes the Flood ," a compelling new novel by John Payne that explores the complex relationship between divine providence and human free will. Through the lives of its characters, the book delves into profound themes of suffering, grace, and redemption."Then Comes the Flood" weaves a narrative that confronts real-life dilemmas against the backdrop of spiritual inquiry. The novel addresses the intricate dance between God's sovereignty and human agency, illustrating how even the most challenging moments can be transformed into opportunities for profound personal growth and spiritual enlightenment.John Payne brings a unique perspective to his writing, blending a successful career in senior management with a deep and abiding commitment to theological study. His professional background includes designing, manufacturing, and marketing commercial wall and roof panel systems, complemented by teaching clinical analyses of these processes. Payne’s lifelong dedication to understanding the Bible through meticulous scripture comparison informs the rich spiritual insights found in his writing. An avid poet and artist, Payne also enjoys crafting English sonnets and creating original oil and watercolor paintings.Motivated by the complex themes of Calvinism, predestination, and divine foreknowledge, John Payne crafted "Then Comes the Flood" to engage readers with the age-old question: Why do bad things happen to good people? The book examines the impact of life’s trials on personal faith and relationships, offering a narrative that is both enlightening and thought-provoking."Then Comes the Flood" promises to leave readers with a renewed appreciation for the mysterious ways in which God operates through human freedom, achieving divine purposes. It presents the miraculous interplay of free will and foreknowledge as a testament to the overarching goodness and intentionality of God’s plan."Then Comes the Flood" is available for purchase at all major booksellers, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Readers can also find the book through John Payne’s website at https://www.johnpaynebooks.com/ Atticus Publishing invites readers to explore the depths of human and divine interaction in John Payne’s latest literary achievement, promising a journey that is as intellectually challenging as it is spiritually rewarding.

John Payne on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

