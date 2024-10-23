ICMEC and SafeToNet are Collaborating to Help Re-shape Children's Online Experiences

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC), a global leader in child protection, and SafeToNet, an innovator in online safety, have launched a multi-stakeholder effort to promote the development of mobile devices that not only protect children from online threats but also respect their privacy.

The collaboration leverages AI-driven, tamper-proof safeguarding technology to set a new standard by prioritizing children's privacy without compromising protection. The initiative aims to give families greater peace of mind in today’s increasingly connected world.

“Our work with SafeToNet marks a significant step forward in our mission to protect children from online exploitation and harm,” said Sally Paull, Chair of ICMEC’s Board of Directors. “Together, we are strengthening global efforts to help children navigate the digital space more safely.”

In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, the need for immediate, effective measures to protect children online has never been more urgent. ICMEC and SafeToNet are calling on industry leaders and philanthropists to support them in integrating AI-powered safeguarding into the Operating Systems and chip sets so that devices are safe the moment they are switched on, creating a safer online experience for future generations.

