Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,252 in the last 365 days.

12th Slovenian Development Days conclude with international conference on food security

SLOVENIA, October 22 - The 12th Slovenian Development Days, held from 15 to 22 October 2024 under the theme "For a World Without Hunger", concluded with an international conference on food security and the 2nd Slovenian Humanitarian Forum. The Forum was opened by the President of Slovenia, Dr Nataša Pirc Musar, and Minister Tanja Fajon participated in the panel on armed conflict and the food crisis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

12th Slovenian Development Days conclude with international conference on food security

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more