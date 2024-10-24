Holiday Night Marketplace: Support Local Small Businesses in a Festive Atmosphere

A festive evening with handcrafted gifts, seasonal treats, raffles, and community spirit—perfect for holiday shopping while celebrating local artisans

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holiday Night Marketplace in Redwood City will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the CZI Community Space, located at 801 Jefferson Avenue. The marketplace features handcrafted gifts, seasonal food, and raffles, providing an inviting environment for holiday shopping and community support for local small businesses.

About the Holiday Night Marketplace:

This family-friendly event provides an opportunity for attendees to explore unique, handcrafted gifts from local artisans and enjoy seasonal holiday treats. The Holiday Night Marketplace fosters a sense of community and encourages support for Bay Area small businesses while celebrating the festive season.

Event Highlights:

A selection of local vendors offering handcrafted gifts suitable for holiday shopping.

A variety of seasonal treats from local food vendors.

Opportunities to participate in raffles with exciting prizes.

A children’s play area, with complimentary snacks and beverages provided.

Tickets:

Adult General Admission: $10

Children’s Admission: Free (includes snacks and beverages)

Please note: Only electronic payments, including major credit/debit cards and digital payment systems, are accepted.

Donations:

For those unable to attend, there are still opportunities to support local small businesses through donations on the event’s website. These contributions assist in continuing to host events that benefit the community and the local business ecosystem.

About Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center – San Mateo

Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center has been transforming lives through entrepreneurship for thirty-five years in the San Francisco Bay Area. Our mission is to empower and increase the entrepreneurial capacities of socially and economically diverse women and men, thereby strengthening our communities through the creation of new and sustainable businesses, new jobs, and the promotion of financial self-sufficiency. Our clients reflect the diversity of the Bay Area: 90% are very low- to moderate-income, 72% are women, and 65% are people of color, and nearly 1 in 8 has disabilities. As a 501(c) (3) nonprofit small business development organization, Renaissance has played a vital role in the Bay Area for 35 years, serving more than 21,500 low- to moderate-income women and men and helping them launch and grow over 6,500 small businesses.

Original press release first appeared on https://www.prunderground.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.