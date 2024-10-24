Infinit-I is First Sponsor of North American Transportation Management Institute

It’s an honor to be able to support and complement their work. After all, ‘rising tides lift all boats.’ Together with NATMI, we’re proud to make the transportation industry safer.”
TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, a leading provider of safety training solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of North American Transportation Management Institute (NATMI).

NATMI, a premier certifying organization for transportation safety and risk management professionals, plays a critical role in setting industry standards for safety and compliance. Their certification programs are trusted by industry professionals to validate expertise in safety management, driver training, and fleet operations.

For over a decade, Infinit-I's safety education events, including Boot Camp, Engage, Partner Roundtable, and more, have been recognized by NATMI, offering attendees the opportunity to earn two recertification points toward their professional certifications.

Now, Infinit-I has deepened its commitment to safety in the transportation industry by becoming NATMI’s first sponsor. Through this sponsorship, Infinit-I supports NATMI’s mission to promote high standards of excellence in transportation safety.

“NATMI does an outstanding job of sharing safety best practices,” said INFINIT-I founder and CEO, Jay Wommack. "It’s an honor to be able to support and complement their work. After all, ‘rising tides lift all boats.’ Together with NATMI, we’re proud to make the transportation industry safer.”

Infinit-I's newest safety education event, a risk revolution workshop, takes a strategic look at legal and insurance risk facing transportation. Attendees learn safety training best practices and how to use their CSA SMS data to proactively develop a targeted safety training plan. They also learn best practices for insurance renewals, as well as proactive measures to combat negligence and improve legal defense in the wake of rising lawsuits and nuclear verdicts. Attendees receive two NATMI recertification points for participating in the event.

For more information on how to attend the Infinit-I Cover Your Assets with a Strategic Look at Insurance and Legal Risk Workshop and earn NATMI recertification points, visit https://infinitiworkforce.com/workshop-event/

About Infinit-I: Infinit-I is a leader in safety training for the transportation industry, offering innovative solutions designed to enhance safety culture and compliance. Their state-of-the-art software and hands-on training events help organizations reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve overall safety performance.

About NATMI: The North American Transportation Management Institute (NATMI) provides certification and training for professionals in fleet and safety management, driver training, and maintenance. With a focus on raising industry standards, NATMI offers certification programs that are widely respected across the transportation sector.

About

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions is a leading provider of online training and safety management solutions for the transportation industry and beyond. With over 25 years of experience, they serve more than 350,000 active users monthly across various industries. Their learning management system (LMS) offers a vast library of 1,500+ expert videos covering critical business and safety topics, and has delivered over 161 million training sessions to date. The platform is customizable, mobile-friendly, and accessible anytime, anywhere, promoting best practices for improved productivity, safety, and company culture. Infinit-I Workforce Solutions has a proven track record of reducing accidents, violations, and driver turnover while increasing profitability and litigation protection. Their comprehensive solutions include onboarding, ongoing training, and corrective action modules, supported by a dedicated client success team to ensure measurable ROI and achievement of unique training goals. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.infinitiworkforce.com or call (972) 232-7305.

Training Management System

