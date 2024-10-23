Atticus Publishing Presents: Messengers in Time and Echoes from the Past by Dr. Glenn P. Wood

Explore Antique Treasures and Their Stories Across History and Cultures

CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents two captivating collections of short stories by Dr. Glenn P. Wood : Messengers in Time and Echoes from the Past. These richly illustrated books transport readers through time and across continents, telling the tales of antique treasures through the voices of their long-deceased owners. From the bustling markets of India and Burma to the serene landscapes of England and Italy, these treasures recount their journeys before being lovingly restored in America.In Messengers in Time, Dr. Wood takes readers on historical adventures that span centuries and distant lands. Each short story reveals the intriguing history of an antique object, showcasing the cultures and eras in which they were created. With every tale lasting only 15-20 minutes, Messengers in Time offers a quick escape into history, perfect for busy readers who appreciate the romance of the past.Why He Wrote the BookDr. Wood’s passion for history and exotic cultures drove him to share the stories of antique objects that have outlived their owners. “I wanted to share my love of history and exotic cultures through the voices of antique objects,” he explains. These stories allow readers to experience history in a personal and engaging way.Echoes from the Past is an expanded complement to Messengers in Time. It continues the journey through history, bringing more captivating stories of antique treasures to life. Dr. Wood deepens the exploration of history and culture with his signature storytelling style, taking readers back to the times and places where these objects were created and cherished.Why He Wrote the Book“My name is ‘Wood,’ and old objects made of wood have the ability to whisper their stories to me,” Dr. Wood shares. His fascination with these objects and their histories inspired him to create this expanded collection, offering readers even more opportunities to immerse themselves in the past.Primary MessageBoth Messengers in Time and Echoes from the Past allow readers to travel through history without ever leaving their armchairs. These short stories, rich with the allure of distant cultures and forgotten times, are perfect for history lovers seeking captivating, bite-sized narratives.About the AuthorDr. Glenn P. Wood was born and educated in England, where he earned a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Oxford. His adventurous spirit has taken him to over fifty countries, where he has experienced remarkable moments, from sleeping in the ruins of Machu Picchu to gaining access to sacred temples in Asia. Dr. Wood is also the world authority on The Art & History of Violin Cases, a subject he has explored in his book of the same name.Dr. Wood’s love for antique treasures and the stories they hold is evident in both Messengers in Time and Echoes from the Past. These collections are a must-read for anyone who enjoys exploring history and culture through compelling storytelling.

Dr. Glenn P. Wood on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.