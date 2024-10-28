USA Women’s Half Marathon Phoenix/Scottsdale Returns on November 23, 2024

Women from Across the Nation to Celebrate Fitness and Empowerment at the iconic Scottsdale Waterfront.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The USA Women’s Half Marathon Phoenix/Scottsdale is set to return on Saturday, November 23, 2024, welcoming women runners from across the country to participate in a day dedicated to fitness, empowerment, and community support. This year’s race will not only celebrate the strength and resilience of women but will also support Make-A-Wish Arizona, with proceeds helping to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.The event will feature a half marathon, inviting runners of all abilities, from first-time half marathoners to seasoned athletes, to join in this inspiring cause. The course is designed to highlight the scenic beauty of Phoenix, featuring desert landscapes and city views, with ideal autumn weather conditions for runners.Event Highlights:Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024Location: Phoenix, AZRace Options: Half Marathon (13.1 miles)Scenic Course: The race route takes runners through iconic Phoenix landmarks along the Arizona Canal, featuring desert vistas and urban landscapes.Custom Sterling Silver Necklace (finisher medal): Every finisher will receive a custom-designed sterling silver necklace commemorating their achievement.Exclusive Women’s Race Gear: Participants will receive a Lululemon race shirt and a premier swag bag filled with items from local and national sponsors.Post-Race Celebration: A lively finish-line festival with mimosas, music, massages, and festivities for participants and their supporters at the Scottsdale Waterfront.Raising Funds for Make-A-Wish Arizona:This year’s race proudly supports Make-A-Wish Arizona, the founding chapter of the national organization that grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. A portion of race proceeds will be donated to the organization, and participants are encouraged to create fundraising teams to maximize the impact of their contributions.Registration & Details:Charity registration is now open on the official race website: usawomensraceaz.comParticipants can run or walk the event, ensuring that it is accessible to athletes of all levels.About USA Women’s Half Marathon Series:The USA Women’s Half Marathon Series is a luxury boutique national running event that celebrates women’s health, fitness, and empowerment. The series partners with local and national charities, like Make-A-Wish, to promote positive change in communities across the country. Join our east-to-west series to earn a sterling silver bracelet to go with your custom necklace and charms.Sponsorship Opportunities:Businesses interested in sponsorships or vendor booths at the post-race festival are encouraged to contact Leilani Simpson at leilani@usaenduranceevents.com. This event offers a prime opportunity to connect with health-conscious, active women while supporting a charitable cause.Media Inquiries:Members of the media are invited to cover the event and can request press credentials by contacting Leilani Simpson at leilani@usaenduranceevents.com.Traffic Detours:Please visit our website to view our course map and recommend detous.

USA Women's Half Marathon Arizona 2022

