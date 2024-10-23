DIA Releases Nuclear Challenges Intelligence Overview



DIA’s mission is to provide intelligence on foreign militaries to prevent and decisively win wars. DIA officers are united in a common vision — to be the indispensable source of defense intelligence expertise for the Nation. For 63 years, DIA has met the full range of security challenges faced by the United States. DIA intelligence officers operate around the world, supporting customers from forward-deployed warfighters to national policymakers. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.