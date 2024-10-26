Peekage Introduces Agentic AI to Streamline Consumer Insights for Consumer Brands

TORONTO, CANADA, October 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peekage, a consumer insights platform, has launched its latest solution, Agentic Insight AI, aimed at simplifying consumer research by enabling users to obtain insights as readily as posing a business question. Co-founded by Milad Zabihi and Sina Roshan, Peekage introduces an Autonomous Research AI assistant to support business stakeholders and researchers through all stages of consumer insight studies. Currently in beta, this AI-powered assistant functions as an entire research team, and offers comprehensive support across study design, recruitment, data visualization, analysis, and expert insight extraction, making advanced analytics accessible for non-technical users.



Automated Insights with Specialized AI Agents

Peekage utilizes a suite of specialized AI agents, each emulating a distinct role within a fully-staffed research team, including research design experts, recruitment specialists, data analysts, auditors, and data scientists. Each AI agent works in concert to streamline research processes. The research design agent, for example, crafts studies that align with specific business objectives, while the recruitment agent identifies suitable participants. Data collection and cleaning are managed by a data analyst agent, with a data auditor ensuring quality and accuracy. Peekage’s multimodal AI translator consolidates data from diverse formats, including text, images, and videos, while the visualization agent creates impactful charts and reports. The insight agent, in turn, delivers actionable recommendations tailored for strategic decision-making.

"With Agentic Insight AI, we're giving our customers the power of a full research team, minus the complexity and cost," says Roshan. "This means faster, more accurate research outcomes that are accessible to businesses of all sizes. Our AI agents handle the heavy lifting, so our clients can focus on using the insights to make strategic decisions and stay ahead of the competition."

Expanding Beyond Traditional Research Models

Peekage’s Insight Engine, powered by multimodal AI models, expands the potential of qualitative research by moving beyond conventional survey-based responses. This engine interprets insights from text, images, and video content, highlighting emotions, sentiments, and core themes in consumer feedback. It identifies specific consumer reactions to products and concepts, enabling researchers to focus on the most relevant feedback. By automating the review of submissions, the Insight Engine optimizes researchers’ time, allowing them to integrate meaningful insights into product development cycles more efficiently.

Upcoming Digital Twin Technology to Advance Consumer Research

As part of its commitment to advancing automated consumer research, Peekage has announced the ongoing development of its Digital Twin technology. This new feature aims to bring innovation to consumer research within the CPG sector by creating virtual models of consumers, enabling brands to simulate behaviors, preferences, and decision-making processes in real time. Built on nearly five years of research and insights from a dataset of approximately 500,000 users, the Digital Twin technology captures the patterns and preferences of real consumers. By streamlining the research process, Digital Twins allow companies to efficiently narrow down a wide range of potential concepts into a focused selection, which can then be tested with actual consumers in natural settings. This approach offers a faster, data-driven way to test ideas, predict outcomes, and refine product strategies, positioning Digital Twin technology as a valuable initial step in consumer research.



About Peekage

Peekage is a leading consumer insight company that has developed a game-changing platform dedicated to transforming product testing for brands of all sizes. With a mission to make consumer insights accessible and affordable, Peekage leverages advanced technology to streamline the testing process and deliver valuable feedback quickly and efficiently. For more information, visit Peekage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.