RI Department of State to Host 'Spooky State House' on October 29

RHODE ISLAND, October 23 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Friendly frights, ghost stories, and lots of Halloween treats will soon return to the Rhode Island State House!

This year's Spooky State House will take place on Tuesday, October 29. Trick-or-treaters are welcome to stop by the Rhode Island State House (82 Smith Street, Providence) between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Those who dare to brave the halls of the Spooky State House will be greeted by decorations and treats from the offices of Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, General Treasurer James A. Diossa, the Rhode Island Senate, and the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

Costumes are encouraged and admission is free. This is a family-friendly event; all ages are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

More information is available through the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/share/nJ6hFxaVBNweY4XP/

RSVPs are not required.

###