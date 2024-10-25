Amakhala Game Reserve Celebrates 25 Years with New Wildlife Corridor in Eastern Cape of South Africa

Cheetah Moving Into New Territory on Amakhala Game Reserve - photo by @lulainafrica

The opening of a new wildlife corridor beneath the N2 highway will restore the movement of wildlife that has been absent for over 200 years.

Amakhala’s working model of a communal reserve has been a resounding success. The vision is to expand a similar model into the greater landscapes, joining with other reserves into a mega-reserve.” — Dr. William Fowlds, renowned wildlife vet and founding member

PATERSON, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amakhala Game Reserve, a leading conservation and ecotourism destination in South Africa , is proud to announce the opening of a new wildlife corridor in celebration of its 25th anniversary. This corridor, located beneath the N2 highway, will allow for the safe movement of wildlife in the Eastern Cape region for the first time in over 200 years.The Bushman’s River Wildlife Corridor is a significant milestone in Amakhala Game Reserve’s ongoing efforts to protect and preserve the diverse wildlife in the area, transforming a once-restricted stretch of land into a larger and more sustainable habitat for animals to roam freely.The opening of this wildlife corridor is significant given the ongoing challenges faced by wildlife due to habitat fragmentation and human encroachment. It is a testament to Amakhala Game Reserve's commitment to preserving not only its rich history but also fostering a future where conservation and coexistence can flourish. This historic event will hopefully set the tone for reserves across the country to one day drop fences and become a mega-reserve where wildlife will be able to migrate and move freely as they once did centuries ago.“The opening of the corridor is a vital achievement in the larger land expansion plan,” says Andy Hughes, general manager of Amakhala. “Without this corridor those plans cannot become a reality. I feel that this will be a catalyst for further developments in expansion to take place in the not-too-distant future.”The 25th anniversary celebration welcomed a diverse audience, including media representatives, members of Amakhala’s unique land-owning collaboration, and more than half of the reserve's staff members, along with children from Sidbury Primary School, who benefit from literacy and outdoor education through the Amakhala Foundation.“Amakhala is built on three interdependent principles: conservation, community and sustainable tourism lodges, which can be illustrated by a three-legged African pot, with each leg equally important. Without one of those legs the pot will fall over,” comments Giles Gush, founding Amakhala member.The highlight of the festivities was the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the old N2 bridge over the Bushman’s River. Current chairman Matthew Hart, first chairman Richard Gush, and Bill Fowlds, a key figure in the reserve's inception, cut the ribbons that marked the official opening of the new wildlife underpass. This ceremonial moment also signified the removal of the last fence dividing the northern and southern sections of Amakhala, creating a continuous wildlife area of over 22,000 acres.Dr. William Fowlds, renowned wildlife vet and founding member, added, “Amakhala’s working model of a communal reserve has been a resounding success. The vision is to expand a similar model into the greater landscapes, joining with other reserves into a mega-reserve stretching from Addo to the Fish River.”For over 25 years, Amakhala Game Reserve has been a pioneering conservation-focused reserve, and this milestone event reinforces the reserve’s role as a leader in conservation efforts in the Eastern Cape while encouraging community involvement and awareness. By integrating both innovative and traditional practices to wildlife management, Amakhala Game Reserve continues to champion the important mission of protecting South Africa's precious natural heritage for generations to come.About:Nestled in the malaria-free Eastern Cape of South Africa, Amakhala Game Reserve represents a pioneering conservation initiative that began in 1999. Founded by the owners of six lodges, who are descendants of the original British Frontier settlers from the 1820s, this area was initially used for sheep and cattle farming but has since evolved into a flourishing wildlife haven. Amakhala, a premier game reserve in the Eastern Cape, encompasses over 22,000 acres and is home to more than 50 mammal species, 230 plant and tree species. Amakhala Game Reserve is a vital ecosystem where conservation efforts and community engagement thrive together, making a meaningful contribution to our world.

Amakhala Game Reserve 25th Anniversary

