Science, Innovation and Technology hosts International Society for Ethnopharmacology and the 2nd International Congress of the African Phytomedicine Scientific Society (ISE-APSS 2024), 23 to 26 Oct

Traditional medicines conference attracts scientists from around the world

The joint meeting of the 23rd International Congress of the International Society for Ethnopharmacology and the 2nd International Congress of the African Phytomedicine Scientific Society (ISE-APSS 2024) will be held in Cape Town from 23 to 26 October 2024.

The event, hosted by the University of Pretoria under the theme "The footprint of ethnopharmacology in drug discovery", aims to provide networking opportunities and promote collaborations between national and international institutions. It will showcase the academic merit of research being conducted on the African continent, and developments in ethnopharmacology worldwide.

Ethnopharmacology refers to the cross-cultural study of plants, animals, fungi or other naturally occurring resources used as medicines by traditional ethnic and cultural groups. The main focus of the field has been on discovering drugs based on the therapeutic use of plants by indigenous people. Phytomedicine is the use of plant-based medicines for health purposes.

The Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSTI), which has been investing in indigenous knowledge systems (IKS) and the country's bioeconomy over many years, will be participating in the conference.

The DSTI is the custodian of the Protection, Promotion, Development and Management of Indigenous Knowledge Act, which aims to protect the indigenous knowledge of the communities that hold it from unauthorised use, and to develop and enhance the potential of this knowledge. The Department is also the custodian of the national Bio-economy Strategy, which, among other things speaks to the use of indigenous knowledge and resources.

Prof. Sunil Maharaj, Vice-Principal of University of Pretoria, Prof. Namrita Lall the DSTI-National Research Foundation Chair on Plant Health Products from IKS, Dr Rakeshnie Ramoutar-Prieschl, the Acting Deputy Director-General: Technology Innovation at the DSTI, and Dr Vuyisile Hobololo, Head of IKS at the Technology Innovation Agency, will all speak at the opening ceremony.

The ISE-APSS 2024 will feature respected speakers from South Africa and all over the world, and there will be many topical presentations over the four-day period. Click here for a detailed programme.

The media are invited to attend the conference and the opening ceremony.

The conference is from 23 to 26 October 2024

The opening ceremony

Date: 24 October 2024

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre 1, Ballroom West

Time: 08:30 to 09:25

It is compulsory to confirm attendance. RSVP to Julian Leshilo-Sebake or contact her at 060 961 2194 or Julian.Leshilo@dst.gov.za for more information